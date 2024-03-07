Renovations completed: 'Operation Friendly Town' underway

Mar. 7—DANVILLE — Ward 3 Alderwoman Heidi Wilson says one of her best childhood memories is of Friendly Town, learning about traffic safety.

Renovations started last year at Friendly Town to make sure it stays in good working order for generations to come.

"Operation Friendly Town" is officially underway by the city and Danville Police Department.

Friendly Town is a youth educational and training facility focused on pedestrian, bicycle and cyber safety.

Additional instruction at Friendly Town addresses bullying, building self-confidence and awareness of unsafe activities.

Friendly Town has served the youth of Danville and Vermilion County since 1970 providing education to thousands of children.

Renovations and restorations to Friendly Town, located in historic Lincoln Park, started late last year to include:

—New roof, siding and interior updates to the main building

—Sidewalk repair/replacement

—Demolition and construction of new gas station

—Raising the tree canopy and pruning

—Repairs to buildings within Friendly Town

—New 6' fence around the property

—Replacement of asphalt on all streets within Friendly Town

—Curb repair and paint

—Additional security lighting

—Removal of unkept shrubs and bushes

—Repair to working traffic lights and signals

In addition to these improvements, city officials are hoping to engage individuals, civic groups, neighborhood associations and others to get involved by adopting and/or sponsoring a Friendly Town structure.

There are nine structures including a school house, police department, fire department, church, flagpole, farm, gas station, house, and CSX rail station.

Adopting a structure in Friendly Town involves cleaning up the structure, landscaping, and could even include a paint design if approved by Police Chief Chris Yates.

Yates said some buildings have been adopted already. The fire department is sponsoring/adopting the fire house, with partners.

The city also is applying to CSX for a Community Service Grant for maintenance work to the existing CSX rail car and surrounding areas.

Those who adopt a structure will be invited to kick off the work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 4 and May 5. A yard sign will be placed in front of the building recognizing the adopting group.

Additional dates will be scheduled and made available to continue the work once the adoptions are complete.

Sponsoring a structure in Friendly Town includes a one-time, $500 donation to cover the costs spent by the adopting groups to care for the structures.

Individuals or organizations who sponsor a Friendly Town structure also will be recognized on a sign placed in front of the building they choose to sponsor.

This is an exciting project, Yates said. Many people in the community can come together for this important cause.

To get involved as an adoptee or a sponsor, contact Yates at cyates@danvillepd.org or 217-431-2234.

The improvements too are thanks to the assistance of former state Sen. Scott Bennett, who died in December 2022. The city received a $1 million Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Grant. It's providing funding to the Danville Police Department to enhance violent crime prevention and community/police development.

The 2023 DCEO Grant is providing funding for the creation of a Police Community Training Center within a section of the Public Works facility on Voorhees Street, improvements to Friendly Town, as well as funding for police equipment, training, supplies and the enhancement and growth of police/community programs. These include the radar speed signs throughout the city and a new, upcoming online police reporting system for citizens.

The new police training center will be used for the upcoming Citizens Police Academy which starts in April.

Yates said Friendly Town has played a part in many families' lives.

"It's been a very worthwhile cause, and we want to make it look as good as it did in 1970," Yates said.