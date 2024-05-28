Renovations to building at Main Street and Clinton Avenue to begin: What will be in there?

After decades of disrepair and blight, construction on the corner of Main Street and Clinton Avenue will begin this Summer.

The project is one of five awarded a total of $10 million in Rochester by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, announced in 2022. Home Leasing will renovate the 17,600-square-foot building, which will house 11 apartments for households earning between 80% and 120% AMI (Area Median Income) and four commercial spaces.

$4 million of the state funding will facilitate the project, dubbed "The Mayflower," as a tribute to a donut shop that once occupied the site. The restoration prioritizes preserving the original facades while significantly enhancing the interiors. It will retain historical aesthetics while implementing modern energy-efficient and carbon-neutral features.

"You never want to tear down buildings like this. You know, we saw enough of that demolition back in the 70s when people thought urban renewal was a good thing and you tear down beautiful buildings," Gov. Hochul said during the announcement of the funding. "Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, we are helping ensure our local partners have the resources they need to enhance New York's downtowns."

To complete the construction, crews must utilize the nearby sidewalk and possibly a traffic lane on North Clinton and East Main for access and equipment staging.

There were delays due to approvals needed to close off a lane on North Clinton near the RTS bus station and part of Main Street. Since getting the green light, gates have been put up surrounding the corner, and residents can expect construction to begin soon and continue through the end of 2026.

City Commissioner Dana Miller says changes will not be seen immediately since they plan to start asbestos removal and demolition of the interior, but he is excited for what’s to come following the remediation.

“We're really excited now. So I'm hoping people can stay excited a little bit longer and be patient with the fact that these buildings need a tremendous amount of work,” Miller said.

Gates are now surrounding the corner of Main Street and Clinton Avenue in preparation for construction set to begin this Spring.

Throughout the late 1800s, many businesses occupied the now-empty cluster of buildings on the corner of Main and Clinton. They housed popular businesses like the Spiegel Fashion Store, Mayflower Doughnuts, United Cigar Stores Company, and more.

More: Timeline: What Rochester businesses have occupied the historic Main & Clinton corner?

— Genae Shields is the business & development impact reporter. Reach out at gshields@gannett.com or on Instagram: @genaebriphoto for questions, comments, or concerns. Thank you for your continued support!

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Main Street and Clinton Avenue building in Rochester to be renovated