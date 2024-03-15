Renewable energy projects make for good neighbors

At JCG Land Services, we exclusively elect to work with renewable energy developers committed to benefiting Iowa's rural communities. Since opening our doors in 1993, renewable energy has exploded across Iowa, allowing our business to expand into new industries to keep up with consumer demand. With its rich natural resources, Iowa is a prime location for wind and solar energy development.

In Iowa, the responsibility of reviewing proposals for renewable energy projects falls into local officials' hands. This duty can be daunting when they are bombarded with stories of bad actors and misinformation. The truth is clean energy provides a plethora of positive impacts for communities.

In 2022 alone, clean power projects generated $61.5 million in property, state and local taxes in Iowa. This tax revenue paves new roads, builds new bridges, and renovates historic buildings, all without raising taxes on residents. Renewable energy developers also partner with communities to provide grants for schools, libraries, and fire departments.

Iowa’s value comes from its farmland that feeds the world. This is why renewable energy developers conduct extensive environmental and land impact studies to determine which land is best suited to harvest the wind or sun and simultaneously have the least impact on fertile farmland. The average wind farm leaves 98% of land undisturbed, allowing the landowner to continue farming right up to the base of the turbine. Renewable energy is another commodity farmers can harvest and sell to fuel the country.

Renewable projects provide extra income to farmers who voluntarily sign up to host them. Land lease payments in Iowa totaled $73.4 million in 2022. This additional income allows generational farms to continue their operations, especially when the economy stalls or weather impacts production.

As renewable energy projects seek to locate across the great state of Iowa, it is essential to remember the positive impacts they have on our communities. There are 99 counties, which means there are 99 different sets of rules in Iowa for approving renewable energy projects. This creates immense inefficiencies, leading to more time, energy, and resources to advance renewable energy projects. It is crucial that we work together to standardize the way we do business in Iowa. While there isn't a "one size fits all" template, we can identify ways to create a standard process to welcome renewable energy into our communities while protecting residents and powering a cleaner future.

Jay Walton

Vice President, CVO, JCG Land Services

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Renewable energy projects make for good neighbors