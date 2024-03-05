Renewable energy forum set in Moline

Progressive Action for the Common Good will present a renewable energy forum for homeowners from 10 a.m. until 12:30 pm. Saturday, March 9, at Western Illinois University – Quad Cities Campus, Riverfront Hall, Room 111, Moline.

Admission is free.

For registration and more information, visit here.

For more information about Progressive Action for the Common Good, visit here.

