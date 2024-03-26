'Remove some of the burden': Inspiritus offers wildfire relief in Hutchinson County

Inspiritus Disaster Relief, a faith-based nonprofit, recently deployed to Hutchinson County to help those affected by the wildfires begin to rebuild, with the establishment of a Volunteer Reception Area and management of the Texas Panhandle Wildfire Hotline.

The organization, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, travels across the nation to provide relief efforts for those impacted by natural disasters, specifically helping with home cleanup, debris removal, assisting and managing home repairs, and long-term recovery assistance.

"It's so important to be able to go into an area that's been impacted that is kind of overwhelmed at the beginning and to offer them some sort of assistance, to find a path and most efficiently meet the need of the community. I think that helps to remove some of the burden off of the city's and the individual's shoulders," said Julie Dimitrov, Disaster Relief Volunteer Manager with Inspiritus.

Inspiritus helps homeowners remove scorched debris following recent wildfires affecting the area as they manage the area's Volunteer Reception Area and the Texas Panhandle Wildfire Hotline.

Inspiritus helps to facilitate volunteer groups to sift through ashes and remove debris following recent wildfires affecting the area as they manage the area's Volunteer Reception Area and the Texas Panhandle Wildfire Hotline.

According to Dimitrov, while assessing the needs of the area in collaboration with area officials, they recognized there was a need help recognize the daily changing needs of those affected, as well as find the best way to optimize coordination between volunteers.

"What we are kind of known for is, we take our qualified and trained team leads and team them up with some of the spontaneous volunteers, or volunteers not affiliated with an organization, to help out in the fields. Which is why we were asked to man the Volunteer Reception Center, to help orchestrate that want to help. The second thing is we were asked to also man the Texas Panhandle Wildfire Hotline, so that anyone needing assistance could get the help they needed," Dimitrov said.

The organization is also working in collaboration with the area nonprofits including United Way as well as the city management and county officials to offer coordination of the monetary, food and material needs of those affected.

Currently, the organization is working with volunteers and area officials providing heavy equipment for free debris removal and home assessments. Inspiritus is also running the hotline that serves as the main receiving line for individuals and families to make requests for help.

According to preliminary estimates, nearly 300 homes in Hutchinson County were destroyed by the wildfires, with the average home estimated around $40,000, and approximately 60% of the community affected by the wildfires being uninsured.

Inspiritus helps to homeowners sift through ashes and remove debris following recent wildfires affecting the area as they manage the area's Volunteer Reception Area and the Texas Panhandle Wildfire Hotline.

Dimitrov states that Inspiritus' current goal is to have all debris removed from the properties and placed for pickup by April 2, where waste trucks and trailers will be utilized to collect and dispose of all debris placed by the roadside.

"We are really trying to get everything cleared and ready for pickup, so anyone with needs to have debris removed, we ask that they please let us know, because we would like to have it all ready for pickup April 2, to prevent any unwanted materials stuck on their property," Dimitrov said.

Those seeking assistance with debris removal are asked to call the hotline.

As stated by Inspiritus, the organization has committed to a 30-day response on the ground, establishing a base of operations located at the First Church of the Nazarene, in Borger. They are assisting the most vulnerable families impacted by the wildfires in Stinnett and Fritch. Inspiritus is also in talks with local partners regarding how it might assist homeowners in the upcoming long-term recovery rebuilding process, over the year ahead.

Monetary, food and material donations are still being accepted. To donate to response efforts, visit https://weinspirit.org/disaster-relief or call (833) 736-3467.

To make a request for help, or to learn more contact the Texas Panhandle Wildfire Hotline at (806) 273- 0955.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Non-profit Inspiritus offers wildfire relief for Texas panhandle