Remodeling, tiny trees, skating: Hyannis Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show is free this year

The Hyannis Home, Garden and Lifestyle Show returns for its 65th year, this time bringing more than 50 vendors and a slew of speakers and activities to a new location.

The show, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 23 and is hosted by the Hyannis Rotary Club, celebrates its first year at its new home, the Hyannis Youth and Community Center. In years past, the show was held at Barnstable High School.

“This is kind of an enhancement to our prior situation,” said Scott Petersen, co-chair of the show.

The show features a sold-out floor of over 70 exhibitor booths ranging from home improvement companies — such as Bay State Bath, Roofing & Siding of Cape Cod, and A.B.S. Fence Inc. — gardening businesses like Beacon Gardens at Osterville and Hyannis Country Garden and some lifestyle-focused businesses such as Adventures With Karyn, a travel planning company., a travel planning company.

Andrew Arnault, with the Cape Cod Bonsai Club, uses a steady hand on the pruning shears as he shapes a blue juniper tree during a bonsai demo at the Hyannis Rotary Club's 64th annual Home, Garden and Lifestyle Show in 2023.

“You could go from booth to booth and find out some background information about how much (home improvements) would cost,” Petersen said. “It's used as a general resource and then it gives you a name, a face and a phone number that you can then work with to decide exactly what you might want to do that year or the next year.”

Also, non-profit organizations, such as Hearts and Paws Comfort Dogs, Colorful Kidz, and the Cape Cod Bonsai Club will be taking over a section of the floor — described as "Non-profit Way," by Petersen — to meet with visitors and share their goals and missions.

“We wanted to make sure that (attendees) saw not only what they could do for their home, but we have an assortment of nonprofits so people saw where the money went,” said Rene King, co-chair of the show.

As the largest fundraising event for Hyannis Rotary, proceeds from admission fees typically brought in a large sum of money to support Hyannis Rotary’s missions and incentives throughout the year. However, this year, admission to the show is free thanks to event sponsor Hyannis Honda.

“This is a brand new approach,” Petersen said. “We used to look for admission fees from the community as they came…Hyannis Honda was very generous and gave us a wonderful sponsorship that then makes it free for the entire community to attend.”

A copper whale waits for a breeze in the Pine Harbor Wood Products booth at the Hyannis Rotary Club's 63rd annual Home, Garden and Lifestyle Show, back after a two year pandemic break, hosted in the field house at Barnstable High School.

Free workshops and activities for homeowners and families at Hyannis Home, Garden and Lifestyle show

Besides vendors, the show features a variety of speakers and activities targeted at making the show a fun day out for families and homeowners alike. Limited seating is available for the speaker events — around 35 to 40 per event — however, talks will be recorded and shared after the show.

“It’s a community event,” Petersen said. “It’s not just homes. It’s our entire community.”

For homeowners, learn about what rebates you could qualify for with two talks on rebates — one focused on solar energy and another general talk on new state rebates — at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“You start off with someone who is talking about rebates, that’s a solar focus or energy briefing, and then at the end of the day, we bring in another rebate specialist and they're showing all the new Massachusetts rebates that help homeowners,” King said. “Most of them (are) so that we move toward a more environmentally free kind of living.”

A full list of free workshops that will be going on during the Hyannis Home, Garden and Lifestyle show on March 23 at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center.

For families, the biggest family-focused activity of the day is a community free skate at one of the community center’s ice rinks from 1 to 2 p.m. Skates and participation is free and a DJ will be providing tunes for the event.

A hands-on gardening session, “Let’s Grow Together,” with Hyannis Country Garden and a “Let’s Build Together” hands-on free build with Home Depot will also take place for kids at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Other talks and activities, such as a yoga class with Jitka Borowick, former president of the Hyannis Rotary Club and now owner of Nové Yoga & Wellness; a noon lesson on healthy eating with Jeni Wheeler, co-founder and director of the Family Table Collaborative; and a talk on composting from John Solomon focus more on lifestyle and healthy living.

“I had no idea that taking my cucumber strips and putting (them) in the garbage is really bad,” King said. “It really needs to be separated.”

Raffles will also be taking place throughout the day and the community center's cafe, run by the Little Sandwich Shop in Hyannis, will be serving food and drinks.

The Hyannis Home, Garden and Lifestyle show is a one-day event, taking place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center, 141 Bassett Lane in Hyannis. For more information about the show, visit www.hyannisrotary.org/.

