Remodeled 1925 home available in Midtown Montgomery

A beautifully remodeled three bedroom home built in 1925 is for sale next to Rosemont Gardens off Carter Hill Road in the Capital City. The home sits adjacent to Rosemont Gardens in Midtown Montgomery.

The location is an ideal launching pad to enjoy all things inside the bypass and downtown.

“The home is convenient to many local restaurants and shops, also I-85,” Realtor Melanie Fuller said. “Homes in Rosemont Gardens have character — they are not ‘cookie cutter’ homes.”

The remodeled home at 2414 Carter Hill Road includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms within 2,072 square feet of living space. The property is for sale for $265,000.

Houses in Rosemont Gardens are typically older, built starting about 1925, she added. "The styles vary but are usually brick and can range from townhomes to larger estate-style homes," Fuller said.Rosemont Gardens homes mainly line Rosemont Drive and include one and two-story designs. "You will see neighbors out in their yards and walking dogs. The atmosphere is friendly," Fuller said. "From Rosemont, it is easy reaching many popular local attractions while enjoying a more historic home."

“The home has been completely remodeled and has gorgeous finishing,” Fuller said. “The home sits on a large lot of 0.45 of an acre and has two wonderful porches for relaxing in the morning or late afternoons. In addition, the property has a wired 12 by 14 workshop, large greenhouse measuring 10 by 20, and even an RV/boat extra parking pad.”

The home’s interior features hardwood floors, updated lighting, and a stylish open-concept kitchen and dining room.

The kitchen’s huge quartz kitchen island and breakfast bar plus ample cabinets and counter space will make entertaining delightful. The kitchen also includes recessed lighting, stainless appliances, a gas cooktop, a deep farm sink, and frosted glass front cabinets.

A large mud/laundry room has a convenient folding counter, pantry space, and room for an extra refrigerator and freezer.

The den and family room make up the heart of the home. A gas fireplace will help keep the family warm on chilly nights. A sunroom is located adjacent to the den. A renovated full bath sits adjacent to a bedroom on the first floor.

Two master bedrooms are located upstairs along with the second bathroom.

Outside, the large front porch joins a renovated covered back porch to offer hours of restful moments. The wired workshop, green house, and a butterfly/hummingbird garden are ideal for a family who loves to spend time outdoors.

Mature trees and attractive landscaping add to the appeal of the home. The property is for sale for $265,000.

Breaking It Down

Mature trees, beautiful landscaping

Close to country club, YMCA

Near ASU, Huntingdon College, hospitals

Easy access to interstate, downtown

By The Numbers

At least two homes have been sold in the past year

The homes were sold in a price range from $265,000 to $1,375,000

At least two homes are for sale

The homes are priced in a range from $265,000 to $495,000

Homes for sale measure from 2,072 square feet to 4,769 square feet

To view properties or to inquire about any future open house dates and times, contact Realtor Melanie Ruller at 334-322-0464.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, travel east on Interstate 85 and take the Ann Street exit. Take a right onto Zelda Road. Take a right onto Carter Hill Road at the intersection of Carter Hill and Zelda roads. The home at 2414 Carter Hill Road will be on the left just west of Rosemont Gardens.

