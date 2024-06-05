Remington, Sullivan, Green-Douglass victorious in Johnson County Supervisors primary

A voter casts his ballot at the Terry Trueblood Recreation Area Tuesday, June 4, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa.

Challenger Mandi Remington took a big step toward earning a seat on Johnson County's governing board on Tuesday night, winning a closely-watched primary election alongside incumbent Board Director Rod Sullivan and Lisa Green-Douglass.

The Democratic trio advanced to the Johnson County Board of Supervisors general election in November.

A total of 17,446 votes were cast in the local supervisor primary.

Incumbent Royceann Porter failed to garner enough support to challenge for a third electoral victory at the county level, while new face Bob Conrad finished last.

Here are the percentages by candidate:

Rod Sullivan — 24.4%

Lisa Green-Douglass — 22.5%

Mandi Remington — 21.9%

Royceann Porter — 17%

Bob Conrad — 13.7%

From left, Rod Sullivan, Mandi Remington and Lisa Green-Douglass prevailed in the Democratic party's primary election for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Remington joins Sullivan and Green-Douglass on the November general election ballot without a Republican challenger.

No Republicans despite tight Democrat race

No Republicans filed to run in the supervisors' race, according to the county auditor's office. That means, barring a victory by a write-in candidate, the three Democrats selected by voters on Tuesday will likely hold seats on the county's highest board come November.

Remington was bested in the Iowa City City Council's At-Large race in 2023, but she quickly rebounded and pivoted her focus to a run for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors. She focused both campaigns on affordable housing.

Remington garnered 3,820 votes on Tuesday. She said as a domestic violence survivor and a single parent she has the experience that she believes will help inform her decisions on the board.

Rod Sullivan will contend for a sixth term on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors during the June 4, 2024, primary election. Sullivan is the current Board chair and was first elected to the Board in 2004.

Sullivan, the current board of supervisors director and long-time incumbent, has served for nearly two decades and garnered 4,263 votes on Tuesday, the most of the five candidates. Tuesday's victory brings Sullivan a step closer to a sixth term. He said his background in social work helps him stay informed as the county wrestles with a nationwide mental health crisis.

Green-Douglass was first elected to the board in 2016 and gathered 3,925 votes in Tuesday's primary. She said she is focused on managing the "challenge and opportunity" for county growth. Green-Douglass said her initiatives will focus on increasing the supply of affordable housing and advocating for a liveable wage.

Lisa Green-Douglass will contend for a third term on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors during the June 4, 2024, primary election. Green-Douglass earned her master's and Ph.D. from the University of Iowa.

One incumbent, one challenger beaten

Porter has been a supervisor since 2018 and secured 2,963 votes Tuesday. A long-time advocate in the community, she focused her run on expanding the county's affordable housing, enhancing public safety through community policing efforts, combating local climate change and expanding the area's mental health services.

Porter owns Royceann's Soul Food in Iowa City's South District. She has been an outspoken — and sometimes controversial — member of county government during her six-year run.

Conrad is an Iowa State Trooper who has served as a union director and retirement fund trustee, securing 2,387 votes on Tuesday. He, too, ran on a platform focused on affordable housing, noting disdain for the current supply of "unsafe and unacceptable" residences.

