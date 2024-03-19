Remington Ave. to see temporary road closure

Mar. 19—THOMASVILLE- The City of Thomasville's contractor for the 2022 SPLOST-LMIG Street Improvement project continues with their work on various streets. The contractor will clean and camera a sewer line on Remington Avenue between James Street and Kern Street starting Thursday, March 21.

To facilitate a safe work environment for the construction crew to do this work, Remington Avenue between James Street and Kern Street will be temporarily closed to through traffic in the work zone between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 21.

The work is expected to last two days. Detour signs will be posted to direct traffic around the work zone. Travelers in the area are encouraged to select an alternate route or be prepared for some travel delays. Please be patient with the crews while they work.

For more information about this work, please call the City of Thomasville's Engineering Department at 229-227-7009.