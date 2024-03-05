Reminder: Tuesday is primary election day in Texas, here's what you need to know to vote

Across the state today is primary election day. Polls across Randall and Potter County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Many races in the area will be the final contest for elections with no opposing party in November general election.

Potter and Randall County announced the number of early votes received, which were up slightly from the 2022 primary election but down from the 2020 primary which was during a presidential election year.

In Potter County, 4,073 people cast their votes during the early voting period while Randall County had 10,359 votes cast. Mail-in voting totals were 656 for Potter and 1,154 for Randall with about 500 not yet received.

House District 86, 87 candidates discuss border, education at candidates forum

Locations for voting in Potter and Randall County are as follows:

Potter County

Chaparral Hills Church, 4000 W Cherry Ave.

Eastridge Lanes, 5405 E Amarillo Blvd.

Casey Carpet One, 3500 1-40 W Frontage Rd.

Cornerstone Outreach, Fellowship Room

Highland Park Admin. Bldg., 15300 E Amarillo Blvd.

Kids, Inc., 2201 SE 27th Ave.

Pride Home Center, 3503 NE 24th Ave.

Tri-State Fairgrounds, 3301 SE 10th Ave.

NW Branch Library, 6100 SW 9th Ave.

Santa Fe. Bldg., 900 S Polk St.

Trinity Baptist Church, 1601 1-40 W

Trinity Fellowship - Willow Creek Campus, 503 E Willow Creek Dr.

United Citizens Forum, 903 N Hayden St.

Bushland Fire Station #1, 17600 Indian Hill Rd. (Bushland)

Valle de Oro Fire Station #2, 23801 FM 1061 (Valle de Oro)

For more information about voting in Potter County, go to https://www.pottercountytexasvotes.gov/

Randall County

Crossroads Country Church, 14425 FM 1541

Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34 th Ave.

Southwest Church of Christ, 4515 Cornell St.

Redeemer Christian Church, 3701 S. Soncy Road

Southwest Public Library, 6801 SW 45th Ave

Maple Event Center, 10298 FM 2219

Journey Church, 9711 FM 2186

Arden Road Baptist, 6701 Arden Road

Oasis Southwest Baptist Church, 8201 Canyon Drive

Central Baptist Church, 1601 SW 58th

Randall County Annex, 4320 S. Western St.

Coulter Road Baptist Church, 4108 S. Coulter St.

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center, 4111 S. Georgia St.

Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Blvd. (Canyon)

Freedom Fellowship Church, 55 Hunsley Road (Canyon)

The Summit, 2008 12th Avenue (Canyon)

For more information about voting in on Randall County voting go to: https://www.randallcounty.gov/166/Election-Administration

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Tuesday is primary election day in Texas, here's what you need to know