Reminder: Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sales to be be halted for computer system upgrade

Mar. 18—If you're looking to purchase Pennsylvania Lottery tickets Tuesday, you may just be out of luck.

The lottery is going ahead with plans to upgrade its computer system starting at midnight Monday and continuing "late into the day" Tuesday, according to a news release.

Drawings will still be held, but you won't be able to buy tickets for any draw games or fast play games during the upgrade. Draw games include Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt, Cash 5, Match 6 Lotto, Cash 4 Life, Pick 2, Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5.

If you're looking to play any of those games Tuesday, you should buy your tickets in advance, lottery officials advise.

Have a winning ticket you're looking to cash? You won't be able to do that either during the downtime. However, you still will be able to purchase scratch-off tickets and play eInstant games online, according to lottery officials.

The lottery will post an update on its website and social media channels when the upgrade is completed.

Here are some of the other impacts from the upgrade, according to lottery officials:

— Lottery vouchers cannot be issued or used during the downtime.

— Some lottery results may not be posted online until after the work is completed.

— Claims on winning prizes will take a few weeks longer than normal to process. Processing times should return to normal in April.

In addition to the system upgrade, new lottery machines are being rolled out to retail locations across the state, according to lottery officials.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne, a former longtime state senator from the Lehigh Valley, said the lottery is trying to minimize disruptions as much as possible during the upgrade.

"The Pennsylvania Lottery is working to upgrade vending equipment, improve our technology, and debut many new features that will improve the playing experience for our players — and this upgrade is one part of that effort," Browne said. "We have a thorough plan in place to make sure this transition to the new computer system has as little impact as possible for our players."

You can read more details about the upgrade at palottery.com/upgrade