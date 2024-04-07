Reminder: Months of construction at I-135 & Kellogg start Monday with two ramp closures

This will be the last weekend that traffic can flow freely at one of the busiest areas of Wichita highways before construction work begins Monday and will last through November 15.

Different ramps at the I-135 and Kellogg will be closed at different points throughout the construction. Here is what you need to know.

The construction at I-135 and Kellogg will first block the I-135 ramp to westbound Kellogg starting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to remove the stripe on the left lane of the ramp over Hydraulic. Motorists can instead continue north on I-135, get off at Second Street, turn left to get onto southbound I-135 and then get onto westbound Kellogg.

Once that project finishes and that ramp opens, then southbound I-135 to westbound Kellogg will close for the first of four bridge rehabilitation projects at the interchange. That phase is expected to go through May 16.

From May 17 through June 26, the northbound I-135 to westbound Kellogg ramp will be closed.

Then the eastbound Kellogg to northbound I-135 ramp will be closed from June 27 to Sept. 4.

Finally, the westbound Kellogg to southbound I-135 ramp will be closed from Sept. 5 through Nov. 15.

“The project will involve milling, patching and a concrete overlay,” the Kansas Department of Transportation said in a news release. “During construction, the speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph in the work zone.”

Wildcat Construction is the primary contractor for the $1.34 million project. A KDOT traffic map shows more than 75,000 travelers a day pass the exchange on I-135 and more than 100,000 do so on Kellogg.