Reminder issued regarding juvenile curfews

As Google revamps itself for the AI era, offering AI overviews within its search results, the company is introducing a new way to filter for just text-based links. According to Google, the new "Web" filter will appear either at the top of the results page or as part of the "More" option, depending on your query. The launch is an admission that sometimes people will want to just surface text-based links to web pages -- the classic blue links that today are often of secondary importance as Google either answers the question in its informational Knowledge Panels or, now, through AI experiments.