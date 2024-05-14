Reminder issued regarding juvenile curfews
May 14—LIMA — With the end of the school year quickly approaching, law enforcement agencies throughout Allen County offer a reminder that the following juvenile curfews will be in effect in Allen County, the city of Lima, the villages of Elida and Lafayette and American, Bath, Marion, Perry and Shawnee townships.
Sept. 1 through May 31
Under age 13 — Sunday through Thursday — 7 p.m.
Under age 13 — Friday and Saturday — 9 p.m.
Age 13-15 — Sunday through Thursdays — 8 p.m.
Age 13-15 — Friday and Saturday — 10 p.m.
Age 16-17 — Sunday through Thursdays — 10 p.m.
Age 16-17 — Friday and Saturday — midnight
June 1 through Aug. 31
Under age 13 — Sunday through Saturday — 9 p.m.
Age 13-15 — Sunday through Saturday — 10 p.m.
Age 16-17 — Sunday through Saturday — midnight