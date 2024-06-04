Remembering Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia three years after tragic drowning
WORCESTER — Friends and family of Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia gathered at Green Hill Park on Tuesday to remember him on the three-year anniversary of his heroic attempt to rescue three teenagers at Green Hill Pond. Familia, 38, a married father of two, drowned on June 4, 2021, while attempting to reach three teens who were struggling to stay above water at Green Hill Pond. Troy Love of Staunton, Virginia, 14, also died that day.
