Remembering Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia three years after tragic drowning

Whereas last year’s WWDC will be remembered as the event that finally introduced the world to the Vision Pro, the company is hoping to make next week’s event even more memorable as it finally spells out its generative AI plans. WWDC’s opening salvo is different from other Apple keynotes, in that it’s the kickoff to a weeklong online and in-person event, running from June 10 to 14. While the company began opening things up more to the public during the pandemic, it’s important to remember the reason for the season: Much like Google I/O and Microsoft Build before it, the true purpose for the event is showcasing the latest updates for developers.