Remembering Steve Jobs In 10 Quotes

The former Apple co-founder and chief executive left a memorable legacy -- and some memorable quotes. Here are 10 quotes in remembrance of Jobs' birthday.

Friday would have been Steve Jobs’ 62nd birthday.

The inimitable tech leader, innovator and Apple co-founder forever changed the landscape of consumer tech products and was a pioneer in the industry.

The former Apple chief executive left a lasting legacy following his death in 2011. Here are 20 unforgettable quotes from the tech maverick.

1. "Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma – which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of other’s opinions drown out your own inner voice."

2. "We don’t get a chance to do that many things, and every one should be really excellent. Because this is our life […] Wand we’ve all chosen to do this with our lives. So it better be damn good. It better be worth it."

3. "Design is the fundamental soul of a man-made creation that ends up expressing itself in successive outer layers of the product or service."

4. "You can’t just ask customers what they want then try to give that to them. By the time you get it build, they’ll want something new."

5. "Sometimes life’s going to hit you in the head with a brick. Don’t lose faith. I’m convinced that the only thing that kept me going was that I loved what I did."

6. "The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle."

7. "My favorite things in life don’t cost any money. It’s really clear that the most precious resource we all have is time."

8. "Creativity is just connecting things. When you ask creative people how they did something, they feel a little guilty because they didn’t really do it, they just saw something. It seemed obvious to them after a while."

9. "Taking LSD was a profound experience, one of the most important things in my life. LSD shows you that there’s another side to the coin, and you can’t remember it when it wears off, but you know it."

10. "The heaviness of being successful was replaced by the lightness of being a beginner again."

