Remembering Rockford's victims: One was a stay-at-home mom. The other loved the outdoors

Details are coming to light about the lives of a mother and her adult son who were killed Wednesday during a mass stabbing in a southeast side Rockford neighborhood.

Romona Schupbach, 63, was a lifelong Rockford resident who attended Jefferson High School and met and later married her husband, Steven Schupbach, on June 18, 1983.

Romona Schupbach

In their 40 years of marriage, they raised five children: Jennifer Berry, Katie Dixon, and sons Joshua, Caleb and Jacob Schupbach.

According to Romona Schupbach's obituary, she and her husband enjoyed skiing, snowmobiling, motorcycle riding and vacations in Minocqua, Wisconsin.

Romona Schupbach was a stay-at-home mom who homeschooled her children. She was a homemaker who cooked, baked, gardened and did canning and scrapbooking.

She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and teaching them how to color, solve puzzles, as well as baking them their favorite treats.

Jacob "Jake" Schupbach, 23, also was a lifelong Rockford resident.

He was a son, a brother, an uncle and a friend to many. According to his obituary, he enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing and airsoft competitions, along with playing games, watching movies and hanging out around a campfire.

Jacob Schupbach

In high school, he enjoyed playing War Thunder, League of Legends and other video games. He also was a big Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Star Wars fan. Because of his curly red hair and beard, friends often called him “Bacca.”

