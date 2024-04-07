Remembering October 7

Israeli flags are seen at the site of the Nova festival, where people were killed and kidnapped during the October 7 attack by Hamas gunmen from Gaza

Six months since the atrocities of October 7, the news cycle has inevitably moved on to focus on the latest horror and pity of the Israel-Hamas war.

Today, we should pause to remember the victims of that awful day, the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Nearly 700 Israeli civilians were murdered, including 36 children, alongside 373 military personnel and 71 foreigners. Many died in horrific and degrading ways, subjected to rape, torture and dismemberment. Here, for those who cast accusations against Israel of genocide, is a reminder of what a real genocidal frenzy looks like.

There has been criticism after an image of one victim was among a set of photographs recently awarded a journalism prize. The photograph shows Shani Louk sprawled half-naked in the back of a truck full of armed men. Her mother says that “seeing those pictures again because of the contest makes our family relive the pain.” Yet Louk’s father has said he is glad the photo won, so that the memory of what his daughter suffered is kept alive.

We must remember, too, the 130 hostages still being held captive. Individuals like Alex Danzig, aged 75, a historian of the Holocaust. Bipin Joshi, 23, a Nepalese agriculture student. Agam Berger and Daniela Gilboa, both just 19 years old. And we must remember their desperate families, longing for news and terrified of hearing the worst.

Nor can we forget the countless Jewish individuals in Britain and around the globe who have found themselves living in fear and facing discrimination and hatred in the wake of the attack. “Antisemitism is a light sleeper,” Dame Maureen Lipman says in an interview today. All of us must face down this reawakened monster wherever we find it.

In remembering the depravity of October 7, we must have pity too for the dreadful suffering of the people of Gaza, themselves victims of the callous tactics of Hamas. Israel must be held to the civilised standards that the terrorists reject. But Israel must not be held to a double standard, and expected to justify itself more than any other nation. Nor should it be treated as if its right to self-defence, or even to exist, is open to dispute.

The terrorism of October 7 is not past. For the hostages, their families, and all those afflicted, it will continue until Hamas is held to account.

