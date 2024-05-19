Remembering Mark Cook; Berkley voters say yes to B-P debt exclusion: Top stories

Before we begin the new week in earnest, we're taking a look back at the week that was, and the stories that led the news with Taunton Daily Gazette readers.

Top stories this past week included:

Jack Teixeira, of North Dighton, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman stationed on Cape Cod accused of leaking classified Pentagon information on Discord, could face a trial by court-martial. During a Tuesday hearing at Hanscom Air Force Base, Air Force prosecutors urged a military hearing officer to make that recommendation. The preliminary hearing officer will review the evidence and determine whether probable cause exists to support charges against Teixeira, according to an Air Force spokesperson.

Leoncello Boxing Gym in Raynham has a program that is specifically tailored for people with Parkinson’s disease and muscular dystrophy, and it is changing lives.

Lucy Latour, a senior at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School, is a three-sport star athlete and captain for volleyball, basketball and softball, plus she's also a top five student in the Class of 2024, being honored as a South Coast Conference Academic All-Star. For Latour, that drive on the court, on the field and in the classroom all correlates.

The latest Greater Taunton real estate report, featuring a custom contemporary home in Lakeville that sold for $960,000. It's got an indoor pool, and the Pickens Street home also features a first-floor primary suite with a private deck, a kitchen with Mediterranean custom cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Check out this property, as well as other recent top-sellers.

These were the Top 5 stories of the past week, according to Gazette readers:

Mark Cook remembered as tireless crusader for Taunton needy and homeless

Mark Cook is being remembered as "a guiding light" for Taunton.

Cook died on April 30, at age 57, in Morton Hospital in Taunton.

He was known as a fervent and dedicated advocate for the homeless and other people in need, and he was a founding member of the Matthew Mission at First Parish Church.

“Mark was a guiding light for this city. He created a tremendous amount of awareness and effective change. He will be forever missed,” said April Rosario, director of Lifespan Faith Formation at First Parish Church in Taunton, who knew Cook for years.

Many have been paying tribute to his memory.

'Born innocent': Mark Cook remembered as tireless crusader for Taunton needy and homeless

This major Taunton road's been a gas station desert for decades. Soon it will have two

Bay Street has gone a very long time without having any gas stations on the four-mile long Taunton thoroughfare.

That's going to change.

Two new gasoline and convenience store projects are in the works.

New gas stations: This major Taunton road's been a gas station desert for decades. Soon it will have two

Berkley voters say yes to B-P debt exclusion, oust longtime town official

Berkley held its town election last Saturday, and voters approved the debt exclusion funding plan that will raise property tax bills to pay the town's share of the $305 million B-P construction project.

Residents replaced veteran town Treasurer Wendy Cochrane with local banker Connie Dagwan, and they also installed a new selectman, local businesswoman Jennifer Vincent, over contractor Maurice Butler for an open seat on the board.

Jennifer Vincent won a resounding victory against Maurice Butler for an open selectmen's seat in the Berkley town election on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Here's a breakdown of the town election results.

Town election results: Berkley voters say yes to B-P debt exclusion, oust longtime town official

'Couldn't be worse than it is right now': Doctor gives inside look at Good Sam in Brockton

A doctor who has treated patients at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton for 17 years — starting before Steward Health Care existed — said staffing and supply shortages have hit rock bottom.

The physician's identity is not being made public, because the doctor was concerned Steward could see the doctor's comments as a violation of its employee code of conduct. The doctor plans to leave this summer for a non-Steward-owned facility.

Steward has all 31 of its hospitals nationwide up for sale.

The doctor has seen the entire Steward saga first-hand.

'Couldn't be worse': Doctor gives inside look at Good Sam in Brockton

Which Dighton workers made the most in 2023? Here are the top 10 highest earners

Which municipal employees made the most in Dighton in 2023?

The Taunton Daily Gazette analyzed salary data from the town of Dighton to get the answer.

Here are the top 10 highest earners.

Salary analysis: Which Dighton workers made the most in 2023? Here are the top 10 highest earners

Herald News/Taunton Daily Gazette copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Taunton Gazette Top 5: Tributes pour in for advocate Mark Cook