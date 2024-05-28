Remembering the lost missionary couple: Prayer vigil held in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — Hundreds of people gathered on the Neosho square Monday night (5/27), for a prayer vigil held in honor of Davy and Natalie Lloyd.

Both husband and wife were serving as missionaries in Haiti. On Thursday (5/23), gangs there attacked one of their missions and murdered the couple.

The announcement of their death came from Missouri State Representative, Ben Baker, who represents Newton County District 160. Natalie is one of Baker’s daughters, and Davy — his son-in-law.

In Neosho Monday night, local faith, community, and political leaders prayed with those gathered on the lawn of the Newton County Courthouse.

Friends of the family also spoke about the life and of Davy and Natalie. Many who knew the young couple said they were worried for their safety, but understood the importance of their work as missionaries, and their work with children.

“Many family and friends were like, ‘you should just come home until it’s safe,’ but she couldn’t leave them. They were her kids and she became so close with them. There was a little boy there that was like her baby, I mean he loved her and she was like a momma to him, so I can’t imagine being able to leave them,” said family friend, Paige Pogue.

The Lloyd family runs Missions in Haiti, INC., a Christian organization based out of Claremore, Oklahoma. The Lloyd family said Haitian gang members shot and killed Davy and Natalie. Another member of their group was also killed in that attack.

