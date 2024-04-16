Remembering the history of the Utah State Capitol as cherry trees are in bloom

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — With the cherry blossoms in full swing at the Utah State Capitol, its grounds remain busy. But according to ABC4’s Craig Wirth, when admiring the blossoms, one should take a moment to admire the historic building behind them as well.

The first cherry trees at the Utah State Capitol bloomed more than 90 springs ago — but faded into the past, as most of the trees you see today are from the third set of cherry trees planted after the capitol building got remodeled 15 years ago.

The history of the Utah State Capitol

Legislators and visitors have been using the Utah State Capitol building for more than 100 years of lawmaking sessions.

The state broke ground in December 1912, on land that was given to them by the city.

It was quite the deal — there was a steam shovel with all its noisy gears, pulleys, and chains — and with the governor, mayor, and architect there for support.

In 1914, the then-governor gathered everyone once again to lay the cornerstone, which was reportedly very well-attended. You couldn’t miss it.

According to Emmy Lou Manwill, the location for the building was very intentional, as it could be seen from several locations.

“They liked that it was prominently placed on a hill overlooking the biggest city in Utah, and that it could kind of watch over the state,” Manwill said. “I think it was more than people could have imagined. The amount of intricate details in this building is really, really incredible.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.