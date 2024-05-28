Remembering the fallen

COLDWATER — Temperatures below 60 degrees and cold winds did not deter those who came to honor those who died while serving in the military at Monday’s Memorial Day ceremonies, which began at Coldwater’s Four Corners Park.

The crowd at Four Corners for Memorial Day ceremonies.

Joe Renshaw took over the celebration organization last year from Jerry Ford.

Ford served this year as Grand Marshall after heading the program for over two decades. Ford also participated in the American Legion Post 52 Color Guard.

Renshaw thanked those who came wrapped in warm clothes. Others were around the park fire pit, “The people in the foxhole didn't complain about the weather. They still showed up,” Renshaw said.

The guest speaker was Iraqi war veteran Tom Merkle from Branch County.

In the Army military police corps from 2003 to 2012, he served two tours in Iraq from 2003 through 2005 as part of a special reaction and canine team.

Merkle told the crowd at age 19 that his unit was deployed to Iraq after three weeks at Fort Riley, Kansas. “We were really excited. It was May 25, 2003. We took our first casualty. That's when it really hits home.”

Merkle said, “Then we just kept losing more, losing more.”

Merkle, now a lieutenant/EMT with Somerset Fire Department, said his late father urged him to celebrate Memorial Day. “We still have to pay the respects to our fallen brothers/sisters, so they're not forgotten.”

Merkle said, “It's important to recognize that true heroism is not solely defined by grand gestures or fame. True heroes are those who in the face of adversity and danger, display unwavering courage, integrity and compassion.”

The veteran, who quoted Lincoln and Churchill, said of our country, “A society that honors the sacrifice of those who came before us by striving to fulfill the promise of freedom and equality for all.”

A parade traveled west to the Coldwater River bridge, where a wreath was tossed into the river for those who served in the Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard.

Merkle spoke again at the old north Oak Grove Cemetery where the Civil War dead are buried.

The Memorial Day services ended on the south side of Oak Grove at the Gathering of Flags War Memorial, where veterans of all U.S. wars are honored.

