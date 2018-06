NBC News’ Catie Beck interviews Maria Hiaasen, the wife of journalist Robert Hiaasen, who was killed when a gunman opened fire at the Annapolis newspaper’s office on Thursday.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View.

About NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View