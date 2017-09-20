Remembering '85, Mexico City public leaps into quake rescue

Baruch García stood at an intersection Tuesday afternoon after a deadly earthquake, trying to direct traffic away from a road cutting through La Condesa’s lush Parque México. On the other side of the park, hundreds of volunteers – from a young boy in a yellow soccer uniform, to a woman in slacks and ballet flats, and a man wearing an apron from a nearby café – lined the street for blocks, helping to remove rubble from an eight-story collapsed building with an unknown number of people buried inside.

Tuesday afternoon, a 7.1 earthquake in nearby Puebla State rocked Mexico City, some 75 miles away. It toppled homes, schools, and other structures, trapping citizens and killing at least 86 in the capital and 217 nationwide, according to the Mexican Civil Defense Agency. The death toll is expected to rise. Mr. García was in the park walking his dogs when the quake hit.

“The first thing I thought when it was over was, ‘I have to help,’ ” he says. Someone called out that a building had fallen on the other side of the park – they needed traffic to stop. So, he pulled his car around to the intersection and blocked it, along with one other person’s car. They posted small hand-written signs that read, “No hay paso,” only moving one of the vehicles when soldiers, ambulances, or other officials needed through.

Recommended: How much do you know about Mexico? Take our quiz.

García wasn’t the only one moved to help. The moment the ground stopped trembling, Mexico City residents jumped into action, directing traffic after street lights went out, offering the use of bathrooms or telephones, setting up collection sites for food, water, flashlights, and blankets, and using their bare hands or tools at their disposal to remove rubble in hopes of rescuing residents trapped in buildings. At least one engineering firm announced free home inspections and ride-share companies were temporarily offering free transport.

The response is in part a legacy of Mexico’s haunting 1985 earthquake, which left an estimated 10,000 people dead and another 30,000 wounded. The government’s reaction at the time was disorganized and inept, and as a result, citizens took search, rescue, and post-quake support into their own hands, creating grassroots civilian response teams.

Yesterday’s temblor fell on the 32nd anniversary of the 1985 quake. Just hours before the ground began to violently shake, office buildings and schools across the city participated in an earthquake drill, a citywide alert system sounded through the streets, and government officials attended commemorations of the event that still haunts this megacity.

Roughly two hours later, some alarms went off again, but this time it was not a drill.

The city’s earthquake alarms, coupled with stronger building codes and official action plans, are a testament to improvements in government preparedness and response since 1985. However, in the immediate aftermath it was clear that citizens were well-versed in responding to disasters.

“We don’t have a lot of faith in our institutions, so we’ve learned to jump in and help instead of waiting,” says José Cruz, a lawyer organizing water donations in an amphitheater inside Parque México.

Volunteers, many communicating via social media, gathered on the concrete plaza to organize donations of water, cleaning supplies, trash bags, bread, and blankets and direct them to nearby sites in need. Gabriel Carillo, a life coach, held up a poster that read “We need flashlights in the Parque México esplanade,” and asked passersby to take a photo and post it on social media.

“This is Mexico,” says Alejandro Lira, who wasn’t alive for the ’85 quake but rushed to help gather supplies for victims this week. “We are neighbors, we believe in solidarity.”

An employee of the Cuahtémoc borough, where Condesa is located, walked onto the plaza and was instantly bombarded with requests from volunteers.

“We need a generator,” José Luis Jimenez, a leader of Scout troop #24, called out. Six members of his troop were there helping organize and deliver donations. “People from the neighborhood are coming here to spend the night. We need to provide security, emotional support. In a few hours, everything will be black,” he says. The neighborhood was overwhelmed with families pulling rolling suitcases and carrying pet crates. They wouldn’t go home to sleep, either because they were told their building wasn’t safe, or they decided it themselves.