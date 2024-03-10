Remember: We spring forward Sunday

Mar. 9—This Sunday, we roll our clocks forward an hour with the start of daylight saving time.

Sunset will now begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. and the days will get longer from there.

Daylight saving time is the practice of advancing clocks during the summer months by one hour so daylight lasts longer.

The United States began using daylight saving time during World War I to save fuel and reduce the need for artificial lighting at night. It was observed again during World War II.

In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act, which established a balance between daylight saving time and standard time, have us "spring forward" an hour for the spring and summer months and "fall back" an hour during the fall and winter months.

In 2007, Congress passed a new law that starts daylight saving time three weeks earlier and ends one week later.

There are several states that do not participate in daylight saving time, including Hawaii, parts of Arizona, the U.S. Virgin Islands and America Samoa. There are many who are working to have it abolished altogether.

Daylight saving time is also a good day to do your bi-yearly battery check on your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your home and prepare for severe weather season.

While the official time does not change until 2 a.m. Sunday morning, its recommend you set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

Daylight saving time will end Sunday, Nov. 3 this year.