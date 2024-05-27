‘Remember and honor’: Memorial Day events around Central Florida

The primary purpose of Memorial Day is to remember the members of the United States armed forces who died while protecting our country.

There will be events across Central Florida on Monday to honor those servicemen and women.

At 8:30, Orange County’s mayor and Veterans Advisory Council will hold a war memorial commemoration ceremony at the Orange County Courthouse.

At 9 a.m., the City of Sanford will host a remembrance ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

At 10 a.m., Flagler County will host its Memorial Day service at the government services building in Bunnell.

