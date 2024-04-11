Remember Air Florida? Let’s look back at the planes and the people in these old photos

Florida once had a high-flying namesake airline. Air Florida started out as a commuter company, expanded to key cities in the state, and then evolved into a full-service carrier with flights to the Northeast and even Europe.

The orange, blue and green planes, with the distinctive “AF” logo on the tail were all over the Miami airport from the early 1970s through the mid-1980s.

But like other Miami-based airlines, the carrier ran into financial problems, declared bankruptcy before being absorbed by another airline in 1984. Air Florida’s problems started after a 1982 plane crash into the icy Potomac in Washington, D.C.

Let’s look back at those better days, through the Miami Herald photo archives, when Air Florida carried the name of the Sunshine State and flew to a lot of places you wanted to go:

THE PLANES

One of the last Air Florida planes at its gate on concourse D sits waiting for a tow truck to take it back to the maintenance hangars after announcement of bankruptcy in 1984.

Air Florida planes parked at the airport.

An Air Florida plane at the airport in 1980.

Air Florida

Air Florida passengers exit a plane in 1974.

Passengers board an Air Florida flight in Orlando in 1975.

THE EMPLOYEES

Seminole headbands and serving aprons were part of Air Florida’s flight attendant uniforms. The authentic Indian apparel was created by Seminole artisans.

Flight attendants aboard an Air Florida flight to Orlando: Sue Weber, Bonnie Williams, Paula Berris

An Air Florida ticket agent helps travelers in 1984.

The Air Florida operations room in back of the ticket counter at Miami International Airport in 1984.

In 1972, flight attendants are ready to welcome travelers aboard an Air Florida 707 flight. The flight attendants are, from left, Vicky Smith, Nancy Lancaster, Pat Rice, Connie Harper and Donna Wolson.

Air Florida’s ticket counter in Miami.

Air Florida executives, left to right, Bob Booth, Eli Timmoner and Ed Acker in 1980.