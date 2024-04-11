Remember Air Florida? Let’s look back at the planes and the people in these old photos
Florida once had a high-flying namesake airline. Air Florida started out as a commuter company, expanded to key cities in the state, and then evolved into a full-service carrier with flights to the Northeast and even Europe.
The orange, blue and green planes, with the distinctive “AF” logo on the tail were all over the Miami airport from the early 1970s through the mid-1980s.
But like other Miami-based airlines, the carrier ran into financial problems, declared bankruptcy before being absorbed by another airline in 1984. Air Florida’s problems started after a 1982 plane crash into the icy Potomac in Washington, D.C.
Let’s look back at those better days, through the Miami Herald photo archives, when Air Florida carried the name of the Sunshine State and flew to a lot of places you wanted to go:
THE PLANES
