Do you remember? 52 years ago this week, Tropical Storm Agnes deluged York County

Fifty-two years ago, rainfall from Tropical Storm Agnes inundated York County and caused historical flooding.

To this day, it still ranks as the most destructive storm in central Pennsylvania.

The rain fell between June 20 and June 25 in the area.

Downtown York was under water in parts of the city, causing about $10 million in damage. Many had to be evacuated because of the flooding.

Glen Rock was another community hit hard. Cars, tires, groceries and more floated away.

Here's a look at the impact of Agnes, by the numbers:

$3.1 billion: The damage caused by Hurricane Agnes to the East Coast

128: Deaths caused by Hurricane Agnes.

50: The number of fatalities in Pennsylvania.

4: People declared dead in York County.

12: The number of states, including Pennsylvania, affected by widespread flooding.

16 inches: The amount of rain that fell in York between June 20 and June 25.

13.5: Inches of rain that fell in York on June 22, 1972. The weather station’s observation center recorded about an inch the day before and an inch the day after.

10.27: Inches of rain that fell at Millersville University in Lancaster County.

1.1 million: Gallons of water per minute that spilled over Indian Rock Dam, flooding York.

$12,917,000: The damage caused in York. Much of it was to low-income housing, and some dwellings could not be restored.

30,000 cubic feet per second: The discharge unleashed on the Codorus Creek during the storm. The high was in August 1933, when the discharge was about 32,000 cubic feet per second.

10 feet: The reduction in the crest stage for the Codorus Creek, thanks to Indian Rock Dam.

1,080,000 cubic feet per second: The discharge on the Susquehanna River at Marietta, Lancaster County. It beat the previous record of 787,000 cubic feet per second, set in 1936.

32.5 feet: The crest of the Suquehanna River in Harrisburg. It surpassed the 1936 record of 29.2 feet.

17 feet: The flood stage for the Susquehanna River at Harrisburg.

64.5 feet: The crest of the Susquehanna River at Marietta. Flood stage is 49 feet.

18.33 feet: The crest of the Yellow Breeches Creek at Camp Hill. Flood stage is 7 feet. In 1975, the creek set its highest crest at 18.77 feet during Hurricane Eloise. The creek divides York and Cumberland counties.

