Remarkable Women special airing May 11

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Each week in March, WKRG News 5 highlighted local women who work to better the lives of others — but just because March is over does not mean that Remarkable Women is too.

The station’s parent company, Nexstar, is hosting a 1 hour special on the accomplishments of the Remarkable Women winners.

The special is set to air at 6 p.m. Central Time on Saturday, May 11, on the Gulf Coast CW.

Remarkable Women is a Nexstar initiative where local TV markets obtain nominations of local women who have made contributions to their communities. The local winners are then awarded with a trip to California.

According to previous reporting, more than 100 Remarkable Women winners from across the nation went on the once-in-a-lifetime trip where they were recognized for their efforts.

Here is a document listing all of the local winners for each city and station:

Remarkable-Women-2024_-60Min-Special-AirtimesDownload

WKRG News 5 sent local winner Chris Ziebach to Los Angeles along with the other local winners.

Ziebach was nominated because of her work to help victims of sexual trafficking. She told WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard that she founded the only nonprofit home for girls who have been victims of sexual trafficking in the nation, Camille Place after nightmares about her children being trafficked.

This year’s Nexstar 2024 Remarkable Women of the Year will be announced soon, according to programming officials.

