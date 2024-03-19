Remarkable Women: Shirley Nolt finds passion in equine therapy

(WHTM) – Chances are, you’ve probably seen Shirley Nolt at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Or at least seen her horses.

But she is most at home on the farm she shares with her husband, Ben, in Grantville. There, they boast dogs, cats, ducks, goats and horses of all sizes.

It’s also the home of CATRA, the Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association, which has been Nolt’s passion project for the past 40 years.

“We don’t have a waiting list, because they need us when they need us,” Nolt said of her riders.

It’s a volunteer-driven program that encourages people with special needs to not just step out of their comfort zone — but to ride there.

“It brings back smiles, coordination, confidence, as well as feeling good about themselves again,” Nolt said.

It’s an idea that was born when she set out to help her young neighbor with cerebral palsy back in the 1980s.

“I gave her lessons on the pony,” Nolt said. “She couldn’t even hold her head up. She was amazing.”

The program has helped 4-year-old Johnny O’Barr with balance, strength and so much more.

“He had a lot of social interaction with the volunteers that are here,” said dad John O’Barr. “That helped him be a little more outgoing and social with the people here.”

Melissa Dougherty’s entire family volunteers at CATRA.

“It’s a family here, whether you’re brand new or you’ve been here 20 years,” she said. “The friendship, the encouragement, the respect…and just being included. Everyone is treated the same regardless of age, disability, riding ability.”

And at the center of all of that is Shirley Nolt. She’s a wife, mother and grandmother who refuses to sit still as long as there are people who need her.

“You look at a child having a lot of fun and it just makes you smile,” Nolt said.

Nolt also enjoys music and has played the cello for the Hershey Symphony for the past 40 years.

For more information about CATRA, click here.

