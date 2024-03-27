Remarkable Women: Sharon Roberson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sharon Roberson is not the type of executive to never leave her office. You can often catch her cheering on a group of young women at a Girls Inc. event.

“When I say girls, you say inc! Girls Inc.! Girls Inc.!,” Roberson chanted.

That’s Roberson, part-time cheerleader, full-time President and CEO of the YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

“At the time I first became involved at the YWCA, I was drawn to the mission,” Roberson said. “The mission is eliminating racism, empowering women, promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. That mission was me.”

In 2013, the organization asked Roberson to join the board of directors. She was a corporate attorney, but when the YWCA’s CEO retired, Roberson said she was at the point where she wanted to devote her life to making a change in the community. She took on the role of CEO in 2016.

“I grew up in a family of community leaders and community advocates. Do the best; leave a situation better,” Roberson explained. “I did that even in the corporate world; I worked very hard for the women in our corporation to have really some kind of empowerment. So it was a transition, but it was a very easy one because my personal mission was the same, whether in the for-profit or nonprofit world.”

Roberson hit the ground running. The organization pushed for two new laws in Tennessee. One allows domestic violence victims to terminate their lease so they can seek safety; another requires licensed beauty professionals to complete training that helps them spot the signs of domestic violence.

“We’ve brought people together that you would never think would speak to each other because we’re nonpartisan,” Roberson said. “People have asked, ‘How did the YW do that?’ It’s because we stick to our mission, and if your mission fits our mission, we can work together.”

Under Roberson’s leadership, the YWCA created the AMEND Together program, which engages men and boys in ending domestic violence. It’s now in 26 Metro Nashville Public Schools and has expanded to YWCAs in nine other states. The organization also opened Abbie’s Safe Home, which provides services for pets of domestic violence survivors.

“It’s one of the most beautiful experiences you would ever have to see an individual getting their power and their pet getting their power at the same time,” Roberson said.

With success came challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic hit, and abuse victims were trapped at home. Calls for help spiked. The YWCA’s Weaver Domestic Violence Center remained open for families through the entire pandemic.

“Frankly, the physical abuse was just so horrific,” Roberson said. “I was so proud of our team for holding it together, because we saw ourselves on the front line.”

“Sharon Roberson is dynamo, and she doesn’t stop,” said Michelle Mowery Johnson, senior director of communications and advocacy for the YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee. “I think COVID really showed our community how dedicated she is to our mission. She was at the Weaver Domestic Violence Center – our emergency shelter – every day during COVID. She just genuinely loves the community and the people that we serve, the children, especially our Girls Inc. program.”

Roberson has served on numerous nonprofit boards, including the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, the United Way, and the Martha O’Bryan Center. She and her husband of more than 40 years have two grown children.

“That’s what I’m most proud of is my kids. Plus, they keep me level-headed,” Roberson said. “I think once you’ve had children, you see other children differently, and children have always been my heart.”

Guided by her heart and driven by her dedication, Sharon Roberson accomplished what she set out to do. She has truly dedicated her life to making a change in the community, and she’s not done yet.

