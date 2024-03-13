Remarkable Women: Barbara Kannapel

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a place where kids and teens know they are valued, and they can be themselves.

“They love coming here, because everybody’s welcome here. Everybody has a good time. I think they feel safe here; they say they feel comfortable,” said Barbara Kannapel, founder of the nonprofit Youth and Family Resource Network in Carthage.

Kannapel created the nonprofit, better known as The Spot, in 2011. It was born out of her work as executive director of the Smith County Drug Prevention Coalition. She saw how children were affected by addiction and other traumatic events within their family.

Remarkable Women: Clemmie Greenlee

“What we try to do here, knowing the research and what that toxic stress does to the developing brain – anxiety, depression – that could lead to substance use. We want to offer positive childhood experiences here,” Kannapel said.

According to Kannapel, her passion for helping young people developed out of the needs she had as a child.

“Coming from some addiction and some mental health issues in my family, I realized that had it not been for the community network that invested in me, I might not have been able to be successful and move toward my goals,” Kannapel said.

At The Spot, there are art projects, sports, mentoring and music lessons, thanks to Kannapel’s husband who is an accomplished musician.

“One night, one little boy came in and picked up the banjo and he could play just a little bit, so he took one of the lessons,” Kannapel recounted. “Then he pulled one of the other kids over, and he gave them a ukulele. He quickly taught them a lesson. So in that evening, both those kids learned how to play a song; they’ll never forget that.”

The Spot also hosts classes and support groups for parents and partners with the juvenile court to help young offenders get on the right path.

Remarkable Women: Dr. Kimberly Clay

“There’s not a selfish bone in her body, because everything that she has, and her whole essence is to help others, especially kids, but also families, too,” said Mary Leslie Wakefield, a member of The Spot’s board of directors.

Wakefield met Kannapel through the Drug Prevention Coalition; both women have sons who dealt with addiction. She said you can find Kannapel volunteering everywhere in Smith County, from the jail to nursing homes.

“She’s just a wonderful person,” Wakefield said. “She’s given her life. Her husband has, too. I don’t know too many people who would give as much as Barbara has.”

Kannapel stays busy. She and her husband have a combined 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She has served on the Carthage City Council for the past decade, and she was previously a Smith County Commissioner for 12 years. She said she doesn’t see any of it as work.

“We see the community as what we do all week long,” Kannapel said. “I’ve learned a lot. What we suffer through gives us the ability to help others.”

Remarkable Women: Melony Pugh-Weber

Helping others is an understatement. Kannapel has devoted her life to shaping the next generation.

The Spot was receiving funding from the Tennessee Department of Health for about five years, but that grant ended last September. Kannapel is now searching for funding from a foundation or private donors to help keep them running. She would love to be able to move into a larger building in the future that could accommodate all of The Spot’s programming.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.