Remarkable woman Dr. Angela Willson helped hundreds of medical students during her teaching career

(FOX40.COM) — Dr. Angela Willson didn’t have a conventional path to becoming a radiology technologist. Her journey started as a stewardess for World Airways.

“We flew mostly charters, but the bulk of it was going in and out of Vietnam, sadly, carrying more full planes in and empty planes out,” Willson said. “The best parts of those flights were coming home and landing at Travis and having the troops get off the plane and run and kiss the ground because they were home.”

When that chapter in Willson’s life ended, another phase of her life was about to begin.

Willson didn’t have a college degree, but medicine was something that always made sense to her and she became interested in the field.

“To me, one of the biggest things about radiology is that we have to be aware of a lot more than what’s going on because we’re not just focusing on that one ward, the one patient, that one pathology,” Willson said.

Fueled by her desire to help others and learn about the field of imaging technology, Willson was emboldened to take a leap of faith.

From a college dropout to a doctorate recipient in health sciences, Willson became the Yuba College program director of radiologic technology for 27 years. She revolutionized the program with hands-on training and saw hundreds of students graduate before retiring in 2018.

She recalls one particular student in the program who went on to have success in the field.

“She had to be in her early 20s, she had three children…to me, I felt wonderful to be able to help this particular woman,” Willson said. “She’s now working at one of the local hospitals as an ultrasound tech.”

“I believe in training people to serve our community,” Willson said. “To me, that’s very important and hoping that the students come away with (knowing) that this is not just a paycheck.”

Since her retirement, life has been sweet and simple for Willson, but she stays busy volunteering for her community.

Willson currently volunteers at the surgery center in Sutter Davis Hospital and is on the community advisory board for her local police department.

“My feeling about my life is I’ve just done what you’re supposed to do,” Willson said.

