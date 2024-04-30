How rare Devils Hole pupfish populations came back to life in Death Valley

There was not much hope for tiny, endangered Devils Hole pupfish as the species' population dwindled to just a few dozen since the late 1990s. But recent population spikes are giving scientists a reason to celebrate.

Nearly 200 Devils Hole pupfish were spotted during the spring count, National Park Service biologists said, which are the most seen in Death Valley National Park in 25 years.

“It’s exciting to see an increasing trend, especially in this highly variable population. Increasing numbers allow the managing agencies to consider research that may not have been possible in the past, when even slight perturbations of habitat or fish had to be completely avoided,” Senior Fish Biologist for the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Michael Schwemm, said the press release. “We’re excited about the future directions with respect managing this species.”

In March 1999 biologists counted between 200 to 250 pupfish in the area. Since then, the count has dropped to around 90 pupfish, with 2013's count of 35 fish representing the lowest total.

The Devils Hole pupfish have increase in population after a 25-year low.

The Devils Hole pupfish are monitored by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Nevada Department of Wildlife, and National Park Service staff.

The park service plans on counting the number of fish again in the fall.

What are Devils Hole pupfish?

The silvery blue Devils Hole pupfish, scientifically known as the Cyprinodon diabolis, are about 0.9 inches long and live in a deep limestone cave in Nevada.

The fish primarily eat algae, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.

Where are the fish located?

Getting its name from is primary habitat Devils Hole, the pupfish reside in a deep, water-filled cave located near Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Nye County, Nevada, the park service said.

