His remains were found in a Wilmington dump more than 40 years ago. Do you know him?

He was found in a Wilmington dump more than 40 years ago with a long-sleeved shirt that was rolled up to the elbow. His legs bones were found nearby.

To this day, city police are still working to determine who he is.

On Monday, Wilmington police announced that it has partnered with Moxxy Forensic Investigations in an attempt to learn the man's identify. He was found in the 600 block of Terminal Ave. about 8:30 a.m. on April 8, 1978, by a man who was scavenging through trash, News Journal archives detail.

This is evidence in the case of a man whose skeletal remains were found in a dump in the 600 block of Terminal Avenue, Wilmington, on April 8, 1978. He was likely between 17 and 25 years old.

The man spotted bones and called police, according to a short blurb in the newspaper. At the time, police said there were no signs of violence.

Wilmington police said Monday that the man was believed to be between 17 and 25 years old when he died and could have been at the dump for "as long as seven years before he was located."

He had a severe pelvic deformity, an autopsy found, which would have caused him to walk with a "noticeable limp on his right side." Wilmington police said he may have used crutches or a cane.

While the man remains unidentified, Moxxy Forensic Investigations recently found that he likely had "African American ancestral ties to South Carolina and Delaware." It also provided various surnames that could have been associated with the man, including Harris, Ray, Rodgers and Dukes.

Though investigators haven't successfully identified the man yet, DNA testing in conjunction with genealogical records has become an increasingly useful tool for investigators. In March 2021, it allowed New Castle County Police to announce a breakthrough in a more than 40-year-old case.

In that instance, the case of a 50-year-old woman who was killed in June 1977 had long gone cold. But through phenotyping − a process of predicting physical traits and ancestry from DNA − and genealogical websites, a retired Maryland police officer was able to create a family tree for New Castle County Police.

County officers then found possible relatives and obtained their DNA. They were ultimately able to identify the woman as Marie Petry Heiser.

She was never reported missing and police still have not identified her killer.

Anyone who believes the man found in Wilmington might be a relative is asked to contact Kaycee Connelly at kaycee@moxxyforensics.com. Anyone with information can also contact Wilmington police investigators Steven Rizzo or Devon Jones at 302-576-3937 and 302-576-3631, respectively.

