Remains of Vietnam veteran found in northern Arizona identified nearly 50 years later

In 1975, farmers chasing a runaway pig discovered human skeletal remains in a remote area near Meteor City, a historic trading post 40 miles east of Flagstaff.

Nearly half a century later, officials from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office were finally able to identify the remains as Gerald Francis Long, a Vietnam veteran originally from Minnesota.

Prior to being identified, the man was referred to as Munsingwear Doe, named for a Munsingwear brand jacket found with the remains, according to the statement from the Sheriff's Office. Criminal investigators at the time determined that the victim had been deceased between two months to a year prior to discovery, labeling the incident as a homicide.

For 49 years, despite efforts to positively identify the remains and the development of "numerous leads" on the case, none resulted in a positive identification, the statement reads.

Earlier this year sheriff's officials, medical examiners and a Salt Lake City-based forensics firm positively identified the remains through a forensic genetic genealogy process.

Long enlisted in the U.S. Army in January of 1969 and was deployed to Vietnam later that year. He returned to Minnesota in February 1972 and was discharged a month later, officials said.

In October 1972, Long told his family he was leaving Minnesota and heading to the West Coast. That was the last time family members saw and heard from Long, according to officials.

Detectives were also able to contact a surviving family member, who provided a DNA sample and confirmed the identity of Long as a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam.

Long's cause of death remained unknown, investigators said.

