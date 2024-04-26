Remains of Man Who Vanished After Asking Brother to Pick Him Up from Work in 2018 Have Been Found

Ty Husted's remains were found by a turkey hunter on private property in northeast Mercer County in Missouri on April 23, according to police

Missing Person Support Center/Facebook Sebastian “Ty” Husted, who went missing when he was 18 years old

The remains of an Iowa man who went missing in 2018 have been located on private property in Missouri, authorities said

Sebastian “Ty” Husted was originally reported missing on Jan. 22, 2018, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol

Ty's sister previously said her 18-year-old brother lost contact with family shortly after sending a cryptic message to another sibling

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Tuesday, April 23, that human remains were found by a turkey hunter on private property in northeast Mercer County.

Two days later, the department revealed that the remains belonged to Sebastian “Ty” Husted, who was originally reported missing on Jan. 22, 2018. A cause of death has not been revealed.

“It's a day many people have prayed and hoped for. We have found Ty and are bringing him home,” said Iesha Husted, Ty’s sister, in a post on her Facebook page. “While this was never the out come we wanted we are relieved our search is over.”

Ty was last seen in Mercer County, just over the Iowa-Missouri state line, “where he was working at a hog confinement facility,” according to the Missing Person Support Center, a Missouri-based nonprofit organization.

The Iowa man, who was just 18 years old at the time of his disappearance, “had just started” a job with the facility and was expecting to be a father.

Ieasha said her brother carpooled down to the job site with a coworker, who eventually left Ty in Missouri, according to a 2018 article published by Ottumwa Courier. “He never came home,” she added.

At one point, Iesha said, Ty sent her twin brother a concerning text message shortly after he arrived in Lineville, where the hog facility was located. “It said, ‘Please, man, just come get me. Please,’ ” she said, per CBS affiliate KCCI.

Mercer County Sheriff Steve Stockman told KCCI in 2018 that authorities scoured the area and even drained the hog pit where Ty worked, but did not find any evidence. Authorities searched the facility several more times afterward, according to KTVO.

The circumstances surrounding Ty's death remain unknown at this time.

Family members are still looking for answers. In her Facebook post, Iesha asked members of the public to respect the family’s privacy and implored them to be careful about spreading theories about what may have occurred.

She also thanked those who stood by her family in the six years since her brother’s disappearance. “All the prayers, post shares, kind words, shoulders to cry on, listening ears, embraces, and donations have been appreciated,” she added.

