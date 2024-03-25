Remains found in St. George's identified as missing man who disappeared in 2017

Larry Young vanished from his community in 2017. Police say human remains found earlier this month are Young's. (RCMP - image credit)

It's been nearly seven years since Larry Young vanished from his hometown of St. George's on Newfoundland's west coast, but his remains have finally been found, police say.

The RCMP confirmed that human remains found near St. George's earlier this month belong to Young.

He was 47 when his family reported him missing on Aug. 5, 2017. A close friend told CBC News at the time he appeared confused earlier that day and was speaking strangely.

A search party was formed the same day Young was reported missing, and it continued over the next two days with a ground search and rescue team, a helicopter and police dogs.

While the official search ended on Aug. 7, 2017, his family and friends continued scouring the region for any sign of Young.

"The family really needs Larry brought home and we appreciate all the help we can get," family friend Richard Legge told CBC during the search.

Over six years later, on March 12, the RCMP were called to a wooded area near St. George's after being alerted to the presence of possible human remains.

The province's chief medical examiner was brought in to investigate, leading to a positive identification late last week.

