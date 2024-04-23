Remains found in over 20-year-old cold case on same day suspect passes away

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Larry Webb, who was indicted for the murder of Natasha “Alex” Carter in November of 2023, died on Monday, April 22, 2024, after suffering a medical episode in prison.

Webb, who was incarcerated at Mount Olive, suffered what police are calling “a medical episode.” Webb was later pronounced dead at Montgomery General Hospital.

Larry Webb is taken into custody for the murder of 10-year-old Natasha Carter

According to a press release provided by Captain R. A. Maddy with the State Police, Webb’s medical emergency began at approximately 10:30 in the morning on Monday.

Later the same day, as part of the ongoing investigation, members of the West Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations continued excavation efforts to locate the remains of Susan and Natasha “Alex” Carter at Webb’s Kyle Lane home..

At approximately 4:30 in the afternoon, while excavating the property at 126 Kyle Lane, investigators discovered what are believed to be human remains. These remains are, at present, believed to be those of both Susan and Alex Carter.

Additional information will be released at a later date.

Stick with 59News as this story continues to develop.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.