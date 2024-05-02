Remains found on north Palm Beach County beach appear to be human, PBSO reports

NORTH PALM BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of what appear to be human remains along a beach near John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.

A resident walking along Turtle Beach Road north of the park discovered the mostly skeletonized remains at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday, May 2, the sheriff's office said. Detectives from the Violent Crime Division went to the scene and began their investigation.

The county Medical Examiner's Office took possession of the remains and will try to determine who the person was, likely relying on DNA because of their condition, the sheriff's office said.

It was not immediately known how long the remains were on the beach before they were discovered.

Tom Elia is an editor at The Palm Beach Post, overseeing coverage of public safety, the courts and Palm Beach County’s northern and western communities. You can reach him at telia@pbpost.com. Support local journalism: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Human remains found on north Palm Beach County beach PBSO reports