Remains found in desert may be 19-year-old missing since 2021, AZ cops say. ‘My world’

Human remains belonging to a missing 19-year-old man are believed to have been found three years after he vanished in Arizona, deputies said.

“This is the worst thing that a parent can go through,” Brandon Parish’s mother, Rebecca Parish, told McClatchy News on May 6.

The remains were found May 1 in a “remote desert area” near the Meadview Overlook, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Brandon Parish was last seen Feb. 3, 2021, in Meadview, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Family members were inside a vehicle when Parish shot at it following an “altercation,” then walked away, the missing person database reported.

Rescuers searched for him with ATVs after that incident, but Parish was never found, according to a Facebook page dedicated to finding him.

Then at about 9:43 a.m. on May 1, deputies responded to a report of the discovery of human remains, authorities said.

Medical examiner will ID remains

“Evidence located on scene” led authorities to believe the remains belonged to Parish, deputies said.

The medical examiner will officially confirm the identity and a cause of death, deputies said.

There weren’t signs of foul play, and the investigation is ongoing.

His mother said he was her only child and “my world.”

“Please keep his family close in your heart as they come to terms with this heartbreaking discovery,” someone wrote on the Find Brandon Parish Facebook page.

Meadview is in northwest Arizona, near the Arizona-Nevada border.

Boater vanishes after jumping into lake after lost hat, Arizona sheriff says

Remains found by hunter in remote area of Nevada ID’d 40 years later, officials say

Girl breaks free from man’s grasp as he tries to pull her in car, California cops say