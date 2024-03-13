Remains found behind Chillicothe Correctional in 1996 identified using genetic genealogy

CHILLICOTHE -- The Ross County Coroner with the help of the DNA Doe Project has used genetic genealogy to identify remains from a 1996 cold case.

According to Ross County Coroner Dr. Benjamin Trotter, human remains were found on a sand bar in the Scioto River behind Chillicothe Correctional Institute by CCI workers in 1996. Authorities were unable to identify the individual at the time.

A clipping from the Aug. 29, 1996 edition of the Chillicothe Gazette.

The Gazette previously reported that it was a skull that had been found on Aug. 20, 1996, and the coroner at the time Dr. John Gabis had tried to identify the individual through dental records. Initially, authorities were trying to narrow it down to the seven to 10 people who were known to be missing from Ross, Pickaway and Franklin counties.

Gabis said then that the search started in that area because of the Scioto River beginning north of Columbus and flowing south.

The case was reopened in 2022 and the remains were sent for DNA testing, but while the DNA confirmed findings in 1996 that he was male, there were no DNA matches.

Trotter in a news release said with the DNA Doe Project and the use of investigative genetic genealogy, the individual was positively identified as Ward Raymond Thomas, who was born in Muskingum County on Sept. 5, 1918. The identity was confirmed by using family comparison mitochondrial DNA.

Thomas was a patient at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center when he was reported missing on May 6, 1972; according to all records, search efforts by the VA, local authorities and his family were extensive but unsuccessful. Thomas was declared deceased on June 10, 1977, by the probate court of Licking County, where he and hiswife resided.

Thomas is survived by nieces and nephews, who the Ross County Coroner's Office is in contact with. The family wishes to remain private at this time, according to the news release.

Trotter thanked the Ross and Muskingum County Sheriff’s Offices, the Ohio Bureau of Investigation & Identification-especially the DNA Lab and the Missing Persons Unit, the David Meade Massie Trust Fund, the Veterans Administration, Astrea Forensics and the DNA Doe Project's team of volunteer genetic genealogists that made this identification possible.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Genetic genealogy used to identify remains found in 1996 behind CCI