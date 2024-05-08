Remains of Final Missing Victim of Baltimore Bridge Collapse Recovered

The body of the last missing victim killed in the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore was recovered on Tuesday, officials said.

José Mynor López, 37, was identified as the final victim to be located in the wake of the March 26 disaster. He and five other members of a work crew filling potholes on the bridge were killed when the Dali container ship collided with one of the bridge’s support columns, triggering the collapse.

Fifth Baltimore Bridge Collapse Victim’s Body Recovered, Authorities Say

Salvage teams located López’s body and notified authorities.

“With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event,” said Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police.

“As we mourn with the families, we honor the memory of José Mynor López, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella, and Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez,” Butler added.

In a statement, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said “it is with solemn relief” that López “will be reunited with his loved ones.” Referring to all the victims of the bridge collapse, he added: “We remain steadfast in our commitment to enduring support and will forever remember the lives of these six Marylanders.”

