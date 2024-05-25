Remains of Charleston soldier killed in WWII identified

May 24—The expression commonly used within the U.S. military, "No man left behind," continues to ring true today. Thanks in part to modern science, some previously unidentified military personnel who were killed while serving as far back as World War II are finally being honored for making the ultimate sacrifice.

The remains of World War II veteran and Charleston native Harold Oscar Poulter were recently identified, nearly 80 years after his reported death. They are being delivered to Greenup, where his family will be able to give him a proper burial.

The news that his remains had been identified came as a pleasant surprise to his niece and oldest living relative, Lynn Graves of Greenup.

"It is a very humbling experience, and it kind of chokes me up to even talk about it," Graves said. "I didn't know him personally, but for everybody to put all of this effort in for this man that was a fallen soldier and gave the ultimate price, his life, I think it's just an awesome experience. And they all deserve that, every one of them."

According to a report from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, in which it declared that his remains had been identified, Poulter joined the U.S. Army in June of 1942 while in Cincinnati, Ohio and served in the 318th Infantry Regiment. He was killed in action a few years after enlisting while serving in the European Theater. He was 23-years-old at the time of his death.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency report is based, in part, on forensic research done by the Department of Defense and the American Battle Monuments Commission in September of 2022.

Poulter was killed in Biesdorf, Germany on Feb. 8, 1945 after being shot in the neck by enemy forces, according to another soldier in his unit who witnessed his death. However, the U.S. Army classified Poulter as missing in action until October of 1945.

Poulter's remains were found in a wooded area near Biesdorf in 1951, but the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency's report on him wasn't completed until January of 2024.

About three months ago, Graves was contacted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, and a couple representatives of the U.S. Army met with her at her home to share the recently discovered information about her uncle.

"They both came and sat with me and talked with me for three hours," Graves said. "They have a book that's a half-inch thick on him. It's hard to take it all in. It just is amazing that they do all this, and I think it's wonderful."

Graves was born four years after Poulter's death, so she never knew him. However she's seen some pictures of him, and Graves' family has held onto the awards Poulter earned for his military service, which include a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Army Good Conduct Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, World War II Victory Medal, Combat Infantry Badge First Award, and Honorable Service Lapel Button.

"I didn't even know we even had a picture of Harold, but my brother found one in the pictures that we had all divided up. And he had kept that, and I'm so glad he did," Graves said.

Poulter's family knew for decades that he had been killed, but they never got to see him get the proper military burial he deserved. The Barkley Funeral Home and its director, Scott Stults, have been helping Poulter's family arrange and coordinate the funeral, which will take place in Greenup.

"The Army is giving him full military rites at Janesville Cemetery, and the best part of it all is he's going to be right close to where his mom and dad are buried," Graves said. "And how awesome is it that after all of these years, 79 years, that he could even be in close proximity to their graves?"

Graves' father, Ernest Robert Decker, also served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and she thinks he'd be happy to know that his brother-in-law is finally being recognized for his service.

"I think he would just be elated because he fought in the same war. They weren't in the same place, but my dad did get to come home," Graves said.

On the day of the funeral, a procession will be held from the square in downtown Toledo to the Janesville Cemetery. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on June 4, and the public is welcome to attend and pay their respects.

"There's been so many people come forth and say, 'Would it be OK if we came?' and I said, 'absolutely.'"

Graves will be joined at the funeral by her sister, Jewell Byrum of Greenup, and her brother, Bud Decker, who lives in Texas.

"It will be a big deal. It will be a big experience, and I'm glad my funeral director saw that and wanted to do it that way. And he wanted a full casket, so that casket can be draped with a flag," Graves said.

Additionally, Graves said several members of Rolling Thunder and the Patriot Guard Riders are going to help honor Poulter.

"They have a motorcycle group that does this for fallen soldiers," she said. "They're going to accompany the hearse that goes and picks him up at Indy, and they will accompany him all the way back to Greenup. And then they will be there on the day of the funeral also.

"I thought that was pretty amazing."

