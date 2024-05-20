Remains of Buffalo native killed in WWII coming home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The remains of a Buffalo native killed in World War II are coming home.

Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home says the remains of Bartholomew Loschiavo have been positively identified following years of work.

Loschiavo, the second youngest of 11 children, was killed in action at age 24 while fighting German troops in Luxembourg in October 1944. Initially, he was reported as missing in action, but near the end of the war, his family was informed that he had died.

“Mr. Loschiavo’s remains were discovered by local residents and buried in the Church Cemetery of Grevenmacher,” the funeral home said. “In the late 1940s, the burial site was discovered by US military, and Mr. Loschiavo’s remains were transferred to the Luxembourg American Cemetery, where he has remained in an anonymous grave for over 75 years.”

Loschiavo’s nephew and great-nephew later began work to better understand what led to his death, as well as identify his remains. Eventually, the Loschiavo family was notified this past April that the remains were positively identified as Bartholomew. They’ll be arriving in Buffalo this Thursday.

“Several members of the extended family will be traveling into Buffalo from as far as Georgia and Arizona to participate in the services honoring their uncle,” the funeral home said. “The story of Bart Loschiavo and his ultimate sacrifice has been carried on through the generations over the past 80 years. The family is honored to bring closure and to properly honor their uncle on behalf of his parents and siblings.”

Full military honors are scheduled to follow on June 1 after Loschiavo’s remains are transferred to Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Cheektowaga.

