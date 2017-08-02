Remains of 24-Year-Old Dad Missing for 9 Months Found in Coast Guard Boat

The remains of a young father who went missing nine months ago were found inside an airtight container on a Coast Guard boat, authorities said.

Family members identified the body as 24-yearold Matt Amsler, who vanished in October after undergoing a bad reaction to medication for the treatment of schizophrenia, relatives said.

His wife, Catherine, reported him missing after he failed to come home from work. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter, Emma.

A GoFundMe page established to help pay the family’s expenses asked the public’s help in finding the man who lived in Chatham, Mass.

“He loves his wife, and daughter and would never intentionally do anything to hurt his family,” read a November post. “However, right now he is not himself, and he may not be fully aware of his actions.

“We need to find him, we need to bring him home, and we need to continue to help him through treatment!” the message said.

Chatham police continued searching for Amsler without luck as Thanksgiving passed, Christmas passed, and Emma celebrated her second birthday in April.

On Monday, U.S. Coast Guard personnel inspecting a retired lifeboat on display in Chatham discovered human remains and contacted police.

Mike Trudeau, first assistant district attorney with the Cape and Island’s District Attorney’s Office, said the 44-foot motor lifeboat was on Coast Guard property that was open to the public.

Workers conducting a drill opened a closed compartment that was apparently airtight and watertight, Trudeau told InsideEdition.com Tuesday. Inside were human remains.

Autopsy results are pending, Trudeau said. Authorities have not publicly identified the body.

The GoFundMe page bore sad news Monday with a post identifying the remains as belonging to Amsler. “This, of course, was not the ending we wished or hoped for,” the announcement read.

“We thank you fall for keeping him in your thoughts and our family in your prayers.

Amsler had crawled inside the compartment seeking shelter from a storm, the post said.

Donations were sought for the man’s funeral costs.

