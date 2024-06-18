Remaining defendants in fake electors case set to be arraigned Tuesday morning

The final three defendants to enter a plea in Arizona's fake electors case were scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing in a Maricopa County court Tuesday morning.

Fake elector James "Jim" Lamon and Donald Trump aides Jenna Ellis and Boris Epshteyn were charged in connection with a scheme to keep Trump in the White House by falsely certifying he won the state in 2020.

They were among the 18 people an Arizona grand jury indicted in April. The 58-page indictment alleges 11 Arizona Republicans and seven top Trump aides were in on the plan to pretend Trump won the state. In reality, Arizona voters narrowly elected Joe Biden.

All face nine felony counts, including conspiracy, forgery and fraud. If convicted, they could be sentenced to time in prison, but state law allows for less severe penalties, including probation, depending on their circumstances, like past criminal history.

All defendants in the case have entered pleas of not guilty so far.

The arraignment is one of the earliest steps in the criminal justice process. The judicial officer who hears the pleas will not be the trial judge hearing the fake electors case. That assignment will occur later.

Who is Jim Lamon?

A former U.S. Senate candidate, Lamon ran to represent Arizona in 2022 but lost in the GOP primary.

He is a financial supporter of Republican causes and candidates and helped finance security for the Arizona Senate's much-criticized review of ballots cast in the 2020 election.

Lamon founded Scottsdale-based Depcom Power, a solar engineering and construction company that employed 1,600 people across the nation before he sold the business.

In 2022, Lamon claimed in an interview with KTVK-TV in Phoenix that the Republican electors were part of a backup plan in case Trump's election fraud claims proved successful.

"The Republican electors put forth a valid document that said, in the event that the election certification was overturned, there would be no excuse not to recognize those electors," Lamon said.

The documents, however, did not include that conditional language.

Who is Jenna Ellis?

Ellis, according to the indictment, was an attorney for the Trump campaign and is alleged to have worked closely with Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani, Trump's former lawyer, pressured GOP officials in Arizona to advance doubts about election results. He played a key role in the plan to create slates of Trump electors and is also charged in the Arizona fake electors case.

The indictment says Ellis encouraged the Legislature to change the outcome of the election and spread false claims of election fraud in Arizona and six other states. She is also accused of encouraging former Vice President Michael Pence to accept the fake Arizona elector votes during the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress.

Ellis pleaded guilty in a similar fake electors case in Georgia and agreed to a sentence of five years' probation.

Who is Boris Epshteyn?

Esphteyn, according to the indictment, was an attorney and advisor to the 2016 and 2020 Trump campaigns. He is alleged to have worked with Giuliani on the plan to submit the Arizona fake elector votes and "obstruct the certification process" during the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress.

Epshteyn began his career in Republican politics in 2008 as a member of the late Sen. John McCain's presidential campaign staff.

After Trump won the 2016 presidential election, Epshteyn served as director of communications for the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee, which organized Trump's inauguration in 2017, according to Epshteyn's LinkedIn page. He worked in the White House from January 2017 to April 2017 as a special assistant to the president and assistant communications director for surrogate operations.

In 2021, Epshteyn was accused of repeatedly groping a woman and her sister inside a Scottsdale nightclub. He pleaded guilty in Scottsdale City Court to disorderly conduct and served probation. The court set the conviction aside in January 2023.

Elena Santa Cruz is a justice reporter for The Republic. Reach her at elena.santacruz@gannett.com.

Stacey Barchenger is a politics reporter for The Republic. Reach her at stacey.barchenger@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Fake electors: Final defendants set to enter pleas in Maricopa County