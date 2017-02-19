Relive SpaceX's incredible daytime rocket landing with this video

SpaceX did it again, and this time, with a whole lot of style.

Elon Musk's private spaceflight company managed to land yet another Falcon 9 first stage back at Cape Canaveral after launching a mission to orbit for NASA.

SEE ALSO: SpaceX sticks daytime rocket landing back on Earth after launch to space

The daytime landing marks the third time the company has landed a rocket back on land and the eighth time overall that it has recovered a rocket stage after launch.

This Falcon 9 mission was the first SpaceX launch from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A, a pad with a rich history dating back to the Apollo moon missions up through the space shuttle era.

This marks the first time 39A has been used since the end of the shuttle program in 2011.

Here's another view of the landing, via SpaceX:

Hours later, Musk posted another video on Instagram, this time giving us perhaps the best close-up view of the amazing landing we've seen yet:

Https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws.com%2fuploads%2fstory%2fthumbnail%2f37351%2fe08ca5bc 3f11 4be8 a58a f62c41061992 More

Lana Del Rey goes intergalactic in new video for 'Love'

Https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws.com%2fuploads%2fstory%2fthumbnail%2f37260%2fc50ec605 0a6b 426e 8ad7 4e5b9259ac70 More

We can't forget about 'Donnie Brasco' on its 20th anniversary

Https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws.com%2fuploads%2fstory%2fthumbnail%2f37342%2fb8952825 d0de 4cc0 9eaa 37e731888396 More

Surprise: John Oliver is pretty suspicious about Trump and Putin's relationship

Https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws.com%2fuploads%2fstory%2fthumbnail%2f37301%2f7b327c9d f9f2 4dfe 9c7a 993ce58755e1 More

Watch a clever comedy duo imagine what fighting Trump IRL might be like