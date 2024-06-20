Is religious liberty dwindling in Oklahoma? How the state has become a legal battleground

There's a church on every corner in Oklahoma.

That longtime anecdote is often shared to convey how much Christianity holds sway in Oklahoma. The religious influence that adage implies became noticeably apparent when a slew of faith-related bills were introduced in the recent legislative session. And Gov. Kevin Stitt's Christian-leaning remarks during his State of the State address also served to highlight what some believe is a growing push to insert faith in the public square.

Stitt and numerous legislators have said they are simply exercising the religious liberty that is afforded to all U.S. citizens by the First Amendment. But critics said the governor's overtly Christian rhetoric and Oklahoma's marked propensity for faith-fueled legislation said these instances fly in the face of separation of church and state derived from the Establishment Clause in the very same First Amendment.

What happens when people define the concept of religious liberty in different ways? Is separation of church and state losing ground in Oklahoma?

Consider:

Stitt, no stranger to overtly Christian rhetoric, peppered his State of the State address at the beginning of the legislative session with Scripture. He also paraphrased a well-known passage from the biblical Book of Joshua when he said "As for me and my state, we will serve the Lord." In an open letter, a group of mostly Christian religious leaders criticized the governor's remarks, particularly his paraphrased statement from Joshua, arguing that his words were insulting to non-Christian Oklahomans and those of no faith. Stitt doubled down on his remarks, reiterating them several times, including at the CBMC Metro Prayer Breakfast in April in downtown Oklahoma City.

The 2024 legislative session included several bills related to faith, such as a measure proclaiming 2024 as the "Year of the Bible" in Oklahoma. Others sought to insert faith in the public square, particularly public schools. A bill requiring public schools to create policies for off-site religious or morality "released time" courses was also passed.

These two measures that gained approval were just the tip of the iceberg in terms of faith-connected bills introduced during the 2024 regular legislative session. One of the most controversial measures, a bill allowing public schools to hire or accept as volunteer faith-based chaplains for support and service, did not move forward. The so-called chaplain bill drew the immediate criticism of groups including the Oklahoma Faith Network and ACLU Oklahoma, and the Center for Inquiry.

Others that set off alarm bells among supporters of separation of church and state included House Bill 3122, also called the Oklahoma Freedom of Religious Expression Act, and House Bill 3543, which would have, among other things, permitted teachers to teach and discuss certain Judeo-Christian values; authorized the teaching and discussion of intelligent design theory; permitted public schools to display a memorial cross; and required schools to treat student expression of a religious viewpoint the same as a secular viewpoint.

Still another bill, House Bill 1858, called for the prominent display of a Ten Commandments monument inside and outside the state Capitol as a symbol of its historic significance for Oklahoma and American history. And another bill that failed to advance, House Bill 2962, would have required Oklahoma public school classrooms to display a copy of the Ten Commandments. This measure was supported by state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters, who last year received recommendations from an advisory group that included Ten Commandment classroom displays.

Cindy Nguyen, center right, Policy Director for ACLU of Oklahoma, leads a group around on Feb. 26 to learn about how their government works at a gathering of ACLU Concerned Constituents at the Oklahoma Capitol.

'Eyes are on Oklahoma' as a testing ground for legislation

It's the job of Cindy Nguyen, policy director with ACLU Oklahoma, to pay attention to proposed legislation that she feels may infringe on residents' civil liberties. She said she was surprised during the most recent legislative session to see a spate of what she described as "anti-religious freedom bills." Nguyen said there appeared to be an intentional effort to flood the Oklahoma political landscape with such measures.

Nguyen pointed to the chaplain bill that did not advance. She said the National School Chaplains Association, based in Norman, has backed similar bills in other states as part of a concerted effort to get such legislation approved. She said other organizations such as the Alliance Defending Freedom and the Heritage Foundation use the same playbook every year in offering support for such bills, not just in Oklahoma, but across the country.

Tamya Cox-Toure, ACLU Oklahoma's executive director, said such ideas or issues are not not necessarily "born and bred in Oklahoma," rather they are model legislation. Often called copycat bills, these proposals are used as templates for measures to be considered by state legislatures across the U.S.

Tamya Cox-Toure, ACLU Oklahoma's executive director

Cox-Toure said it's important for her organization and like-minded agencies and individuals to push back on these types of bills, "because how goes Oklahoma, can go the rest of the country."

"Oklahoma continues to be an important testing ground, to say the least, for some of the bad legislation, so I think that is why a lot of times, all eyes are on Oklahoma and how we move forward in some of these pieces of legislation," she said.

Meanwhile, Nguyen and the Rev. Shannon Fleck, executive director of the Oklahoma Faith Coalition, said they do not think separation of church and state is losing ground in Oklahoma because there are plenty of people who support this concept derived from the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.

"There are certainly right-wing national groups attempting to restrict religious liberty and use public funds for religious purposes in Oklahoma, but despite what politicians want us to believe, the people of Oklahoma have already decided on State Question 790, that they do not want public funds going to religious purposes," Nguyen said.

The Rev. Shannon Fleck, with Oklahoma Faith Network, moderates an Interfaith Impact Lunch on Feb. 20 at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City.

Fleck's organization is made up of Christian denominations, churches and individuals in Oklahoma who sometimes partner with agencies and groups affiliated with other faith traditions. Like Nguyen, she said political matters may make it seem that Oklahomans don't agree with separation of church and state, but this is not true.

"There's clearly an effort to push the limits happening here in Oklahoma, however public discourse, in my experience, remains firm with the separation of church and state," Fleck said.

She said organizations like hers, ACLU Oklahoma and others, are holding "our ground that the separation of church and state, the Establishment Clause, the Free Exercise Clause, are the only way to live with true religious freedom for every human being."

"We're standing up for that," Fleck said.

Supporters say liberty being upheld in a different way

Jonathan Small, president of the Oklahoma Council on Public Affairs, a conservative think tank, shared his views on separation of church and state. He agreed with Fleck and Nguyen that it is being upheld in Oklahoma, but his thoughts diverged on how this is happening.

For example, unlike ACLU Oklahoma, which opposed HB 1425, Small said his organization supported the measure. House Bill 1425 requires each public school board across Oklahoma to create a policy excusing students to attend a course in religious or moral instruction taught by an independent entity off school grounds. Under the measure, schools, with parents' permission, would be able to excuse students from attendance for up to three class periods per week to attend such courses and receive credit.

Representatives of Ohio-based Lifewise Academy have said the organization hopes to offer the "release time" Bible classes to Oklahoma public school students as it does in about a dozen other states.

A LifeWise Academy bus takes public school students to and from the nonprofit's Bible classes.

Small said his organization supported the bill because it promotes character development in students.

"The first reason we supported the bill is that it has become pretty clear that some sort of faith or moral training or instruction has a significant positive impact on students, behavior, their attendance and even their academics," he said.

Small said OCPA also supported the measure because interest in the teaching profession has been declining across the country, and this is connected to the student discipline challenges and problems schools are facing.

He said the bill does not take away anyone's religious liberty, a freedom that was so important to America's founders.

"The foundation of our country was built by people that were most definitely imperfect and had flaws, but had a desire to be somewhere where they had the freedom to choose whatever religion it was that they wanted to follow, whatever faith they wanted to follow," he said.

What does 'religious liberty' mean?

Part of the reason some Oklahomans are at odds over religious legislation may be because they have different definitions of what constitutes religious liberty in the public square.

Small said measures like HB 1425 do not infringe on anyone's religious freedom because the bill is not forcing religion on anyone. He said the bills have been upheld by multiple U.S. Supreme Court decisions, particularly several in recent years, because such rulings hinge on whether or not government is trying to force a person to participate in a religious activity against their will.

"That's kind of where it's determined whether or not that right line — the first foundational principles, First Amendment, can get crossed, and that's just not happening in the case of House Bill 1425," Small said.

He said he thinks people get confused or talk past one another when they discuss the meaning of religious liberty.

"There's a difference between freedom of religion and freedom from religion," Small said. "And, in the case of House Bill 1425, no one is forced to do anything whatsoever."

Fleck said to her, there's a simple premise at the heart of religious liberty: It's wrong to single out one religious tradition over another.

"So, when we're talking about public spaces, like our schools, we're talking about places where a diverse swath of people come together, and all of their traditions have to be honored. That is what real religious freedom looks like."

She said there is a religious liberty talking point that is essentially a Christian nationalist talking point that says that because people of faith don't have access to every single system in the state or nation, that means they do not have religious freedom or religious liberty as people of faith. But she said this is a definition that "flips it on the head."

"Because when we look at some of the bills that are focusing on our public schools, the argument is being made that religious leaders have religious freedom and should have access rather than the children have religious freedom and should be free from influence."

Fleck said an idea that has been intentionally cultivated among some circles feeds into the idea that Christians are being persecuted, that Christianity is on the decline, and that secular atheism is on the rise.

"So, by flipping that talking point, they're able to live into that narrative," the minister said.

Nguyen said different interpretations of religious freedom are at the heart of the matter.

"This is exactly the issue — 'religious liberty' has been used by national, right-wing, legal advocacy groups to strip others of their freedoms," she said.

She offered as some of the "most egregious" examples of legislation introduced this year, House Bill 3122 and House Bill 3543, which were each called The Oklahoma Freedom of Religious Expression Act, "but instead of protecting freedoms, it gave explicit permissions for various 'Judeo-Christian' standards, practices and expressions in public schools."

"This is the opposite of religious liberty when most students have no choice but to attend these public schools," Nguyen said.

