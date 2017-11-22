The Religious Community Is Speaking Out Against Sexual Violence With #ChurchToo

The #MeToo social media campaign against sexual harassment has spread to the church

The explosive #MeToo social media campaign to raise awareness of sexual harassment and violence has spread to the religious community in the form of #ChurchToo. Launched by Twitter users Hannah Paasch and Emily Joy, #ChurchToo prompted users to share stories of sexual abuse in church settings.

Follow the hashtag #churchtoo to hear the firsthand stories of women who have been horribly mistreated by men in church settings. It's important, brave, & vulnerable.



CW/TW for descriptions of assault, harassment, manipulation, abuse.



— Blake Chastain (@brchastain) November 21, 2017

Actress Alyssa Milano launched the #MeToo movement in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal to encourage women to break their silence and speak out against sexual harassment. The hashtag quickly took off, reaching more than 85 countries and tweeted more than 1.7 million times.

One tweet has brought together 1.7 million voices from 85 countries. Standing side by side, together, our movement will only grow. #MeToo — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 24, 2017

Now that same rallying cry is reverberating within the church:

At a friend’s youth group, in response to a talk on purity and modesty, l went with tears in my eyes to a female volunteer. l shared that l had been raped and felt shame about not being pure. She responded by asking if l had repented of my role in what happened. #churchtoo — Shannon Dingle (@ShannonDingle) November 21, 2017

Following the #churchtoo hash with interest. Many #metoo stories at the hands of the church. And me? I was made to sign a purity contract at age 11. And witnessed a man confess from the pulpit having sex w/a child. Praised for his bravery. No further action. — Elizabeth Halford (@bettyhalford) November 21, 2017

Let’s not forget to call out the people who didn’t believe us when we told them our stories, the pastors, parents, teachers, who left us hurting & alone. You are responsible too. #churchtoo — Casey Cruver (@ccruver93) November 21, 2017

I was 11. I went to the restroom. I was followed by the youth pastor. He grabbed my arm. I was lucky enough to fight him off and escape. I just wonder how many girls weren't so lucky. #ChurchToo https://t.co/bp450l3Uw4 — Carrie (@carrie_helen13) November 22, 2017

I CANNOT COUNT the number of times I’ve heard guys in church PUBLICLY admit to molestation, harassment, assault, etc, only to be praised for their bravery & honesty. No consequences. The church’s legacy of protecting abusers is sickening. #churchtoo — Rosemary Johnson (@yellowinmysoul) November 21, 2017