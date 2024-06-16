Religion still has power in American politics

In 1996, I took a year off from journalism to attend seminary in Atlanta. The plan was to cram theology, sociology of religion and church history into two semesters then return to a newspaper and cover the intersection of religion and politics.It was obvious even then that understanding the white evangelical Christian constituency that helped propel George W. Bush and Donald Trump into the White House would come in handy for a political reporter.

After a year, however, I liked reading philosophy, theology, ethics and history, and the conversations they prompted, so I tacked on two years and earned a Master’s of Divinity degree.I then got a newspaper job in Connecticut an hour from New York City just in time to cover the 9/11 terror attacks, anthrax, and several political scandals. I never got to report on the mix of religion and politics like I’d hoped.However, the topic is an abiding interest. For example, the use of the word “biblical” in American politics is of current interest.At its annual meeting in Indianapolis, the Southern Baptist Convention was voted whether to ban women from serving in any pastoral roles at a church. Supporters defended the proposal as “biblical,” meaning they trace its authority to the Bible itself.

“If we won’t stand on this issue and be unapologetically biblical, then we won’t stand on anything,” the Associated Press quoted Mike Law, pastor of Arlington (Virginia) Baptist Church, as saying.The Convention, America’s largest Protestant denomination, comprises mostly white evangelicals, a constituency that overwhelmingly supported Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections and likely will again this year. Ultimately, it voted narrowly against a sweeping ban against women pastors. But it was close.When I say I’m bewildered by the phrase “unapologetically biblical,” this is not coming from a casual observer: I’ve been around the Bible since childhood and have covered politics for more than 30 years.Contrary to Law’s fervent belief, the Bible does not speak definitively on women as pastors. People on opposite sides have found support biblically for their respective stances for decades.

That’s the thing about the Bible; it’s not as clear as many purport. It can be extraordinarily vague, which is why there exist so many competing interpretations.

Interpretation is not a bad thing. We humans do it every day, to make sense and derive meaning from matters both trivial and profound.

The Bible is no exception.

Perhaps this point is meaningless to you as you cite the country’s increasingly secular turn. But it does matter. In some corners of America, the Bible remains a source of authority and certainty, solace and comfort. At the same time, many who revere the Bible seem increasingly not to really know what’s in it.

The word “biblical” holds a certain power even as more Americans sever ties to religion. The use of “biblical” offers a glimpse into the perennial power of faith and religion in American politics.To say an idea or belief is “biblical” is shorthand for many the idea is grounded in truth. And to say something is true with a capital T can sway people to vote a certain way even if they’re not sure what the Bible says. People who use the word “biblical” often count on this biblical illiteracy. They can say whatever they want without challenge.I was raised Southern Baptist. Reading the Bible and churchgoing were at the center of my life. In addition to three weekly services, I participated in Bible studies and “sword drills,” a game in which an adult read a Bible verse to children who competed to locate it in the Bible.Later came seminary, with classes in the subjects mentioned above as well as ancient Hebrew and Greek.

I am also a preacher’s kid. In my case, my mother was the minister. A lifelong Southern Baptist, she departed in the 1980s when dissuaded from pursuing a call to ministry after a fundamentalist takeover of the denomination. (The same players would help strengthen white Evangelical and fundamentalist power and influence over the Republican Party.)

Not one to let men stand in the way of what she considered a calling from God, my mother attended a Presbyterian seminary and became a minister in that denomination.

I am not trying to litigate whether the Bible supports women as pastors.Those who oppose women becoming pastors by quoting the Bible have a right to their opinions, as do those who find ample evidence in the Bible to support the opposing view.I just wish more Americans stopped to think before believing what someone says is in the Bible, or shrugging and saying it doesn’t matter.Whether you believe in God or think religious belief is a bunch of hooey, the mix of religion and politics helps to shape our public life in the United States. Sometimes it even influences who sits in the White House.A longtime New Mexico journalist, Trip Jennings in 2012 co-founded New Mexico In Depth, a nonpartisan, nonprofit media outlet that produces investigative, data-rich stories with an eye on solutions.

